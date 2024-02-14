In the rich tapestry of the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Dragon takes centre stage in 2024, specifically the Wood Dragon, which is magnanimous, compassionate, and selfless.
Picture a dragon gracefully weaving through the ancient myth of the great race, orchestrated by the wise Jade Emperor. Surprisingly, the dragon, or “Loong”, known for its might, claims only the fifth position among the 12 animals to cross the celestial finish line.
Legend has it that, during the cosmic race, the dragon (presenting as a potential saviour for our polycrisis) came across a drought-ridden village. Moved by compassion, it sent flames into the heavens, coaxing rain-drops to quench the parched land. Later, when faced with a community threatened by flood, the dragon redirected excess water to the sea, saving the villagers from disaster.
Quality Time
Enter the sculptural Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon
A cosmic confluence of good things is coming this way
Image: hublot.com
In the rich tapestry of the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Dragon takes centre stage in 2024, specifically the Wood Dragon, which is magnanimous, compassionate, and selfless.
Picture a dragon gracefully weaving through the ancient myth of the great race, orchestrated by the wise Jade Emperor. Surprisingly, the dragon, or “Loong”, known for its might, claims only the fifth position among the 12 animals to cross the celestial finish line.
Legend has it that, during the cosmic race, the dragon (presenting as a potential saviour for our polycrisis) came across a drought-ridden village. Moved by compassion, it sent flames into the heavens, coaxing rain-drops to quench the parched land. Later, when faced with a community threatened by flood, the dragon redirected excess water to the sea, saving the villagers from disaster.
Short-hand for sophistication
It also intervened when the rabbit was pursued by a wolf. Demonstrating its noble spirit, the dragon allowed the rabbit to cross the finish line first, prioritising kindness over victory.
The Wood Dragon’s arrival this month is considered especially auspicious owing to its nature of aiding those in need, symbolising resilience, growth, and the ability to bring positive change. While not everyone may have the dragon as their birth year, its influence suggests a collective surge of transformative energy.
Image: hublot.com
So, even if you weren’t born in the Year of the Dragon, 2024 holds the promise of communal support, growth, and a reminder to embrace this creature’s compassionate essence. Let’s hope that the year is filled with the warmth of its flames, bringing prosperity and kindness to all.
Various luxury-watch brands have released special editions in celebration of the dragon — and no doubt to court the VICs (“very important clients”) in the Asian market, as forecasts predict a general slowdown in spending and the rise of local “quiet luxury” brands.
Image: hublot.com
Boldly going into 2024, the sculptural Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium Dragon was created in collaboration with Guangzhou-based artist Chen Fenwan, who skilfully interprets the sacred animal through her chosen medium of traditional paper-cutting in a playful celebration of Chinese culture (and, like the tale of Puff the magic dragon and his playmate Jackie Paper, maybe a reminder to hold on to our youthful exuberance and zest for life).
The dragon-scale motif on a quick-release rubber strap complements the colourful dial. Inside its 42mm titanium case beats the HUB1710 automatic move-ment with a power reserve of 50 hours. Limited to 88 pieces and includes a grey fabric strap.
CHF 28 000 (around R615 000), hublot.com and chenfenwan.com
More Quality Time:
Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling
Time for your presence
Ulysse Nardin’s Freak One is deviant by nature
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.