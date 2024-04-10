To prosperity
The latest in the world of luxury watches
From the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 to the Chronomaster Sport, Zenith’s 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève “Chronograph” prize winner, here’s the latest in luxury watches this April
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Cultural calendars
The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Hijri Perpetual Calendar in stainless steel with a viridian-green dial is a fresh take on the 2020 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève Innovation prize-winning Hijri Perpetual Calendar. It joins the manufacture’s trilogy of cultural calendars, along with the Xiali (Chinese traditional complete calendar) and the Gregorian annual calendar. The lunar Hijri calendar is the horological expression of the Tabular Islamic calendar. Powered by the automatic Caliber PF009, counters mark the 30-year moon cycle; current time, month, and date; and moon phase.
POA, parmigiani.com or BHH Boutique 011 325 4119
Image: Supplied
Speed freak
The latest Chronomaster Sport, Zenith’s 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève “Chronograph” prize winner, will be the envy of any speed freak. Featuring a vibrant green ceramic bezel and green lacquered dial with signature tricolour counters, it also showcases the collection’s new integrated rubber strap. This contemporary 41mm steel chronograph is powered by the latest El Primero 3600 high-frequency automatic movement, beating at 5Hz (36 000 VpH) and offering a true 1/10th-of-a-second indication.
Also available on a steel bracelet, R225 000, zenith-watches.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500
