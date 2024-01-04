Santos De Cartier watch, large model, automatic movement, steel, R164 000, Cartier
Santos-Dumont watch, extra-large, hand wound, mechanical movement, rose gold, R186 000, Cartier
Monaco Night Driver watch, 39mm, limited edition, automatic chronograph, R190 000, TAG Heuer
Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine, R923 000, Elegance Jewellers
IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Automatic watch, 44.2mm, self-winding, 18kt-gold case, alligator-leather Santoni strap, R823 000, Elegance Jewellers
Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni watch, 45mm, brunito-steel case, trap-ezoidal brunito-steel buckle, R176 800, Panerai Boutique Elegance
Production Sahil Harilal
Arizona Canyon Images Greg Boratyn greg-art.com
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
The core
Groundbreaking examples of timekeeping excellence
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Santos De Cartier watch, large model, automatic movement, steel, R164 000, Cartier
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Santos-Dumont watch, extra-large, hand wound, mechanical movement, rose gold, R186 000, Cartier
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Monaco Night Driver watch, 39mm, limited edition, automatic chronograph, R190 000, TAG Heuer
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine, R923 000, Elegance Jewellers
Image: Judd van Rensburg
IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Automatic watch, 44.2mm, self-winding, 18kt-gold case, alligator-leather Santoni strap, R823 000, Elegance Jewellers
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni watch, 45mm, brunito-steel case, trap-ezoidal brunito-steel buckle, R176 800, Panerai Boutique Elegance
Production Sahil Harilal
Arizona Canyon Images Greg Boratyn greg-art.com
You might also like...
Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling
We love beads
Simply beautiful
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.