Santos De Cartier watch.
Santos De Cartier watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Santos De Cartier watch, large model, automatic movement, steel, R164 000, Cartier

Santos-Dumont Cartier watch.
Santos-Dumont Cartier watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Santos-Dumont watch, extra-large, hand wound, mechanical movement, rose gold, R186 000, Cartier

Monaco Night Driver TAG Heuer watch.
Monaco Night Driver TAG Heuer watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Monaco Night Driver watch, 39mm, limited edition, automatic chronograph, R190 000, TAG Heuer

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine.
Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch Moonshine, R923 000, Elegance Jewellers

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Automatic watch.
IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Automatic watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Automatic watch, 44.2mm, self-winding, 18kt-gold case, alligator-leather Santoni strap, R823 000, Elegance Jewellers

Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni watch.
Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni watch.
Image: Judd van Rensburg

Panerai Radiomir Otto Giorni watch, 45mm, brunito-steel case, trap-ezoidal brunito-steel buckle, R176 800, Panerai Boutique Elegance 

Production Sahil Harilal 

Arizona Canyon Images Greg Boratyn greg-art.com

You might also like...

Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling

The Breitling Avenger is fine-tuned by an automotive star
Watches & Jewellery
3 weeks ago

We love beads

Bring a flash of personal style to a watch collection with this colourful hand-beaded watch strap by award-winning Cape Town-based Unyazi Designs
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

Simply beautiful

Minimalism rules
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

 From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X