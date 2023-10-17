Who said tech is boring? Golden Concept, the Scandinavian brand that has gained some notoriety for its custom-made 24kt-gold iPhone covers and statement-making tech accessories, finally launches on our shores. It introduced the world’s first ultra-premium case that’s worth more than the device itself, and allows you to transform your Apple Watch into an object of style with a collection of luxurious, splurge-worthy Apple Watch cases made from materials such as titanium and carbon fibre. With five styles to choose from — the Sport, Classic, Royal, Evening and Ultra editions — you can personalise your device for any and every occasion.
goldenconcept.com
Style Notes
Golden Concept finally launches on SA shores
Personalise your device for any and every occasion with this Scandinavian brand statement-making tech accessories
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.