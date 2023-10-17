Golden Concept Silver Steel.
Image: Supplied

Who said tech is boring? Golden Concept, the Scandinavian brand that has gained some notoriety for its custom-made 24kt-gold iPhone covers and statement-making tech accessories, finally launches on our shores. It introduced the world’s first ultra-premium case that’s worth more than the device itself, and allows you to transform your Apple Watch into an object of style with a collection of luxurious, splurge-worthy Apple Watch cases made from materials such as titanium and carbon fibre. With five styles to choose from — the Sport, Classic, Royal, Evening and Ultra editions — you can personalise your device for any and every occasion.

