The Skipper, its nautical equivalent, made its debut in 1968 as a result of Heuer’s involvement in the world’s oldest yacht race. Through a two-decade partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch and friendship with its president Walter Haynes, CEO Jack Heuer secured the brand’s official timing partnership with the 12-metre US yacht Intrepid in 1967. Intrepid achieved a decisive victory in the race, winning all four races that year. To commemorate this milestone, Heuer created the Skipper chronograph, featuring a 30-minute subdial adapted to count down the 15-minute regatta pre-start in three, five-minute segments. Vibrant colours were used, including Regatta orange to signal five minutes to go, Lagoon green representing the boat’s rigging, and light teal to replicate the colour of Intrepid’s deck. The 12-hour counter also featured Intrepid teal.
The Skipper was produced in various series, from its limited initial release with the Carrera chronograph case to the final full production model in 1983, which incorporated the Autavia. Beloved by professional and amateur sailors alike, the Skipper makes its return after 40 years, drawing inspiration from the original model while incorporating the recently launched Carrera “glassbox” design.
Quality Time
Set sail with the new Carrera Skipper
TAG Heuer’s nautical icon returns after four decades, drawing inspiration from the original while incorporating the 'glassbox' design
Image: Supplied
The thrilling world of motor racing provided the inspiration for Heuer’s original Carrera chronograph in 1963. Still, anyone who has witnessed the action of the America’s Cup will understand how the ocean sport also caught the watchmaker’s attention. The Carrera, named after the legendary Carrera Panamericana road rally, perfectly embodies the exhilarating experience at sea with its Spanish translation, meaning “race”, “career,” “dash” or “sprint”.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The new Skipper ensures excellent legibility under all conditions thanks to its bezel-free design, curved sapphire crystal flowing to the outer edge of the case, iconic blue “curved flange” dial, and colourful yet simple chronograph counters. The updated model features a permanent second indicator and a date window at 6 o’clock. The 39mm case of the new Skipper is water resistant to 100m and houses the latest TH20-06 movement with bi-directional winding, and an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Completing the ensemble is a stylish blue textile strap.
TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper R140,000.00 at tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011 669 0500.
