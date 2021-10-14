Raising the bar even further this year, the Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture with skeleton dial is bold, sporty, and thoroughly modern. By coupling one of the most iconic complications with the most complex mechanical calendar, this will be the most affordable example of fine watchmaking, according to the company. Inside its 41mm case, the watch is powered by the FC-975 caliber first seen in the 30th anniversary edition, and available in 18-carat rose gold or brushed and polished stainless steel with integrated bracelet, it is also designed, produced and assembled at the Geneva-based company.

Navy blue subdials are organised to optimise readability, with the day and date positioned at 9 and 3 o’clock respectively, and the month and leap year indications combined in a single counter at 12 o’clock. The beautifully finished tourbillon balances things out at 6 o’clock. For greater precision, Frederique Constant has equipped the tourbillon with a silicone escapement — both the escape wheel and the lever. The company says this choice of technology ensures that the watch is stable and accurate, unaffected by temperature fluctuations and magnetic fields, including those associated with the digital environment, such as computers or smartphones. The inner workings of the movement can be admired through the skeletonised dial and the see-through case back.

Limited to 88 pieces in steel and 30 in rose gold, the Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is priced from Sf22,995 (about R366,163).

For more information visit frederiqueconstant.com or call Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.