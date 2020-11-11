Some jet fuel has been added to the growing interest in pilot’s watches with the announcement of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie set for release in 2021. While there is no indication from Porsche Design on its involvement in the sequel to the 1986 adventure, expect a scurry to find original black, PVD-coated steel Porsche Design Chronograph 1/Orfina 7176s models worn by Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Here are some new pilot’s watches to get excited about.

1. IWC Chronograph Top Gun Edition ‘SFTI’

Joining the line-up in the Top Gun-series of IWC Schaffhausen pilot’s watches is the Chronograph Top Gun Edition “SFTI”, which is inspired by the “Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor” watch, which is only available to Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) graduates. However, the new 44mm SFTI is a civilian version made of black zirconium oxide ceramic but is limited to 1,500 pieces. The tactical look is completed by the black dial and black hands. Red accents are added by the small second’s hand and the tail of the chronograph seconds hand, which takes the form of a Navy jet. Inside beats the automatic IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre.