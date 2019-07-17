All things should be equal when choosing a car. Sadly, this is definitely not true when it comes to the price. And, while some marques might be a very clear indication of which tools their owner used to make the purchasing decision, when you search for information to help with your choice, it’s also sad to still find headlines that read “Top 10 cars for a single woman” (substitute “man” or any one of the 56 gender nomenclatures I discovered are listed on the US version of Facebook) which perpetuate the age-old stereotypes separating car brands and models based on gender.

For over a century, the same has largely been true in the watch industry. Pretty things encrusted with diamonds, for women. Exciting pieces of machinery, for men. Fortunately, this is changing, even if largely due to the economic storm, and the women’s segment, much like that of millennial newcomers, has been a great contributor to growth - and they are no longer an afterthought or offered a smaller version of men’s models.

Just as your choice of car should be based on practicality, needs, budget, safety, design and, of course, performance, so too should your selection of a timepiece reflect your lifestyle, the size of your wrist and fascination with what’s under the hood.