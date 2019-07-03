With a new season of Stranger Things starting this week, once again our worlds will be turned upside down as we’re immersed in the 1980s nostalgia of small-town Hawkins and the pending danger from the Mind Flayer. Needless to say, there are limited travel plans ahead, unless it’s to leave the couch for fresh popcorn.

There was a time, not so long ago, when international travel was so very glamorous and not, as it is today, like a trip to the Upside Down. Even if you were assigned to cattle class there was a real sense of excitement for the journey ahead. Today, unless you can afford a first-class ticket, you join the painfully slow queues at security, where you’re forced to strip down almost to your undergarments and reveal some of your most personal belongings to the world before making a sweaty dash to the boarding gate.

I recall my first trip abroad as a kid in the 1980s, when adults could smoke on board and nobody monitored their alcohol consumption. There were special dessert trolleys laden with delights, including freshly baked cake and homestyle trifle, dished up by the spoonful straight from their bowls. Yes, the entertainment was limited and you had to refuel somewhere en route to your destination, but the staff were friendly and on form – not a hair out of place or blouse untucked.