Premium watchmakers have woken up to the potential of luxury e-commerce, with the Richemont Group leading the way. Its Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter sites feature IWC, Cartier, and Jaeger-LeCoultre, among other Richemont-owned brands. The huge interest in vintage timepieces is also growing the secondary market, which has caught the attention of many luxury watch brands that have now joined the game with certified pre-owned channels. This has also prompted the release of some fine new anniversary editions and vintage-inspired collections.

Last year, Richemont acquired UK-based Watchfinder & Co., showing just how serious it is about controlling all aspects of the market. However, much like the primary market, this segment has its opportunists peddling counterfeits, so in order to safeguard transactions and guarantee the authenticity of its brand watches, Richemont is piloting a certification process, supported by blockchain technology, through its most premium offering, Vacheron Constantin. This makes it possible to create a forgery-proof digital certificate of authenticity and history, which follows the watch throughout its life, allowing for several changes of ownership.