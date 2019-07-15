On July 21 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped off the Eagle to become the first humans to stand on another world. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of those iconic hours, Omega has crafted a new Limited Edition of 6,969 pieces inspired by Apollo 11 – the Speedmaster Apollo II.
INNOVATIVE ENGINEERING
Ingenious technology was vital for getting astronauts to the moon. In OMEGA’s own clever design, the 42mm case has been created in stainless steel, while the bezel ring is polished black ceramic [ZrO2] with an Omega Ceragold tachymeter scale.
PIONEERING GOLD
Leading the way in design, the indexes, bezel, Omega logo and almost all of the hands have been created in 18K Moonshine Gold - a new patent-pending alloy that is a paler hue than traditional yellow gold and offers high resistance to fading.
WATCH | Omega's 42 mm salute to the first lunar landing:
INSPIRED TRIBUTES
Two Apollo 11 tributes are found on the dial. A number “11” features in 18K Moonshine Gold at 11 o’clock. More notably, the 9 o’clock subdial shows Buzz Aldrin climbing down onto the lunar surface. This 18K Moonshine Gold subdial is blackened and laser-engraved.
THE OTHER SIDE
One small step! The blackened decorative inner caseback shows an astronaut's laser-engraved footprint on the lunar surface, while Neil Armstrong’s legendary quote, “One small step”, is written in 18K Moonshine Gold-plated lettering.
ASTRONAUT KIT
Also included is an additional Velcro strap in blackened cork with golden marks. This is a salute to the Apollo-era “boost protective cover” - a fibreglass structure covered with thick cork ablator, which protected the crew from intense heat during launch.
MOONWATCH EVOLUTION
The new Omega Master Co-Axial Calibre 3861 takes the next evolutionary step for the famous Moonwatch movement. Crafted with Co-Axial and anti-magnetic technology, it now reaches the superior Master Chronometer standard of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance.
• For more information, visit Omega.
• This article was paid for by Omega.