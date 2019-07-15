On July 21 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped off the Eagle to become the first humans to stand on another world. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of those iconic hours, Omega has crafted a new Limited Edition of 6,969 pieces inspired by Apollo 11 – the Speedmaster Apollo II.

INNOVATIVE ENGINEERING

Ingenious technology was vital for getting astronauts to the moon. In OMEGA’s own clever design, the 42mm case has been created in stainless steel, while the bezel ring is polished black ceramic [ZrO2] with an Omega Ceragold tachymeter scale.

PIONEERING GOLD

Leading the way in design, the indexes, bezel, Omega logo and almost all of the hands have been created in 18K Moonshine Gold - a new patent-pending alloy that is a paler hue than traditional yellow gold and offers high resistance to fading.

WATCH | Omega's 42 mm salute to the first lunar landing: