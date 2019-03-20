The Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Norton Edition incorporates DNA elements from two brands, which epitomise the spirit of freedom and innovation. Breitling through its association with aviation and high-precision tool watches, and Norton through a love of the road and high-performance motorcycles – one of the company’s first recorded victories was at the inaugural Isle of Man TT race in 1907.

Breitling first introduced its Premier range in the 1940s, its first collection of more restrained yet still totally useful timepieces. The collection was reintroduced last year – the new series includes the B01 Chronograph 42, the Chronograph 42, Automatic 40 (time only), and the Automatic Day-Date 40 all with various dial colour options – and is still the most elegant of the watchmaker’s chronographs although a lot larger than its manually-wound predecessors.

The Premier’s clean, contoured 42mm stainless steel case frames a black dial with white subdials – a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock. On this special edition, the subtle gold outlined Arabic numerals reference earlier models – the new Premier watches feature simple, rectangular hour markers only – while the tachymeter scale on the outer ring of the dial remind us of its functionality and Breitling’s pioneering role in the development of the chronograph wristwatch.