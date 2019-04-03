This year, watches and jewellery have become increasingly important for Gucci. If you scroll through their Instagram feed, you will see more than just idiosyncratic fashion. Although their G-Timeless Automatic has been given attractive, exotic stone-dial updates, decorated with their signature bee motif, their ’70s skater scene-inspired Grip was the big focus at this year’s Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show in Switzerland.

Gucci’s intimate glass conservatory was one of the most tranquil experiences during the fair, offering a welcome respite from the crowds - and it required none of the usual strict scheduling for entry. The eclectic space was a cabinet of curiosities, filled with giant foliage, bold comfy armchairs, a patchwork of rich Persian carpets and rows of vintage-style glass cabinets to preview the new “gender neutral” Grip collection of watches – or to simply take some time out.

The full impact of creative director Alessandro Michele’s vision and message is clearly expressed in all aspects of the brand’s product range and merchandising, with the Grip highlighting 1970s-inspired themes, while referencing the timepiece division’s origins in the early part of that decade.