The Frederique Constant Hybrid Manufacture is a continuous reminder of the past by paying tribute to traditional watchmaking through its analog dial and in-house mechanical movement, but totally connected to our contemporary lifestyles through its battery powered smartwatch module.

Launched early last year as an industry first, there are now three new models and two dial options to choose from – a silvered dial for the polished stainless steel and rose gold-plated version, and a navy blue dial in the steel rose gold-plated watch. The 42mm Hybrid Manufacture has an elegant dial with classic hours, minutes and date driven by an in-house FC-750V4H6 automatic movement with 38-hour power reserve, but running alongside is a connected module that tracks your activities, quantity of sleep, dynamic coaching (getting suggestions, tips and information tailored to your personal activities and goals) and a world timer.

In true hybrid fashion, its calibre analytics functionality also keeps the automatic movement in check. All results are transmitted to a dedicated App via Bluetooth to your smartphone making sure that you do not miss a beat. According to the company, all data is backed up to a dedicated Cloud hosted securely on a Swiss protected server. The perfect way to stay connected without being disrupted.

Retailing at around R45 000, the Hybrid Manufacture comes a box with rotating winder that charges the barrel in the mechanical caliber, and a removable USB charger for the Smartwatch. Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.