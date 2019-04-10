Modernist, harmoniously proportioned, utilitarian and elegant, Ebel shares a vocabulary with architecture that speaks to its core values, design approach and even its marketing tag line: “Architects of Time”.

Founded in 1911 by Eugène Blum and Alice Lévy, Ebel is an acronym of “Eugène Blum Et Lévy” and the “kissing E” logo is a symbol of their love.

The brand has a long-standing association with architecture and the arts, most notably through one of their contemporaries Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, known as Le Corbusier, who was one of the most influential architects of our time. This pioneer of modern architecture built one of his early masterpieces, Villa Turque in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, in 1916. The villa was acquired by Ebel in 1986 and continues to be a source of inspiration for the brand. Suitably, Ebel worked with the Le Corbusier Foundation to incorporate Le Corbusier’s dynamic, primary coloured abstract painting Othello in a new advertising campaign for its iconic Sport Classic collection.

From my time with the team, who I met over a show-and-tell lunch in Basel last month, it is clear Ebel is more focused this year, “relaunching and repositioning” itself with product that reflects the most iconic of Ebel’s collections, updated for our contemporary lifestyles. For men, this includes a gorgeous bronze version of the Discovery diver, a Sport Classic automatic chronograph, and my favorite, a 40mm sandblasted titanium update of the Sport Classic, which launched in 1977.