While each detail of the watch now bears the hallmarks of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 series, it has been reworked to give the piece elegance and feminine curves. Hence, the case, in polished and burshed steel or with black PVD coating, with an elegant diameter of 32 or 35mm, features the tonneau shape which is indissociable from the men’s TAG Heuer Formula 1 model. The entire curve of the case and lugs has been refined, adding feminity to the watch. The bezel incorporates the collection’s characteristic notches.

The main new feature, however, is the interchangeable strap. The fashionable, are able to switch from sporty to classic in a simple click. – We’re talking brown, blue, white, red, or black leather, or even in metal. The choice of various materials and colours gives the collection a casual yet stylish look.

Furthermore, this model was given another new feature – a double-plate system on the dial. This adds contrast, improves legibility and creates an interplay of colours: blue sunray or a silver-plated dial, total full black look, resolutely rock or set with diamonds for those looking to add a dash of glamour.

Thanks to its quartz movement, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Lady (now aligned with the men’s models) has become the brand’s entry-level model.