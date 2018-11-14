Dior Grand Bal Miss Dior. 36mm automatic – Steel, pink gold, diamonds and mother-of-pearl. Limited edition of 88 pieces.
Image: Supplied
Every year our senses are lit up by Dior as they release a collection of watches more astounding in design than the last. - Inspired by the magic and beauty of flowers, Dior has unveiled two new pieces to the Dior Grand Bal collection.

The Dior Grand Bal Miss Dior timepieces are expertly equipped with the ‘Dior Inversé 11 ½’ callibre, featuring the oscillating weight, which is placed on top of the dial and embellished with precious petals. The weight and the dial take on the allure of a blossoming flower, one in shades of pink recalling the joyfulness of a spring day’s colours, and the second in blue tones echoing the moon’s relfections on petals.

A glance at your wrist and you’re instantly transported deep into the heart of Christian Dior’s garden. These two pieces are a fitting tribute to Monsieur Dior’s passion for flowers as well as the famous ‘Miss Dior’ dress, famously recognised as one of the Maison’s first Haute Couture dresses. 

WATCH | Appreciate the precision and detail that goes into each Dior Grand Bal Miss Dior:

