‘We are known for our incredible technical, high-performance watches that draw inspiration from the automotive and aeronautics industries, even though women’s watches have represented a considerable percentage of our sales for several years now. That said, we needed a modern, creative and talented young woman to inject new energy into our status quo and take the women’s collection to new heights. It was Cécile Guenet, the daughter of my friend and business partner, Dominique, who met this challenge by overcoming technical obstacles, freeing herself from consensus and establishing a unique and resolutely contemporary style,’ shares Richard Mille.

Just three years ago, Guenat (now the Ladies’ Collection Director) was first asked to join the company and design new creations. – It was a challenge that proved irresistible for the young woman who had earned her spurs in the world of fine jewellery. After graduating from the Geneva School of Art and Design, she gained experience with a jeweller in Lausanne, then with a London jewellery designer, where she created collections for a number of Couture houses and branded designs. From initial sketches to the choice of stones, Cécile Guenat demonstrates the meticulous attention to detail that conjures luck by sheer talent and passion.

The Talisman collection was born from a magnetic alchemy at the intersection of Tribal arts and Art Deco. ‘My work is the fruit of very different influences, ‘explains Guenat, ‘I drew not only on Art Deco but on the Tribal arts-masks, African sculptures etc. – whose impact on all great modern and contemporary artists has been enormous … The contrasts, geometry, and sacred character of these objects fascinate me all the more because they prefigured today’s design through the fusion of content and form,’ she elaborates.