The century-old Swiss watch industry has proven that it’s perfectly capable of reinventing itself with the number of ‘tribute’ watches in recent years representing proof of its longevity.

It also survived the quartz crisis of the 70s and 80s and the more recent economic crisis, and without fail continues to present innovative new ideas at the annual fairs. With the growing interest in mechanical timepieces comes a demand from new collectors for unique pieces and customisation for a point of difference. This has also presented opportunities for collaborations and for newcomers to the world of watchmaking to present a non-conformist take on their trade. Enter new brands such as Ressence (2010), HYT (2012), MB&F (2005) and a number of successful kick-starter campaigns.

Much like the high-speed racetracks that inspired the first chronographs in the 50s, among the audacious newcomers is Rebellion with its roots firmly embedded in the world of motor racing. Born out of Swiss endurance racing team Rebellion Racing, each timepiece is produced in a very limited series and inspired by this high-speed world of race car production and mechanical perfection, where there is no room for compromise.

The Rebellion team has also worked with design luminaries such as Eric Giroud who is credited for his retro-futuristic HM7 Aquapod and HM6 Sapphire Vision for MB&F, Spacecraft for Romain Jerome, as well as watches for Tissot, Vacheron Constantin and Swarovski to name a few. The company has also partnered with Roland Iten, the like-minded pioneer of luxury mechanical objects who shifts the mundane into a universe of high precision for those who love their gadgets.