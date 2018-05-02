The iconic tank is most likely the first timepiece to spring to mind when we think of Cartier watches, yet it is the Santos that is getting all the attention this year — and deservingly so. This watch, created in 1904, was the product of a collaboration between two visionaries and friends — Louis Cartier and aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont — and the very first men’s wristwatch. It was both elegant and practical: the inventive square shape with rounded angles of this pilot’s watch; its familiar eight screws on the bezel; its “functional hardware”; and very legible Cartier Roman numerals on the dial, all reflect the lifestyle and individual style of Santos-Dumont and the age of engineering.

Santos-Dumont designed and flew many flying machines, and his unique dress style and tools developed as a result of these passions. He favoured function over fashion, which reflected the aesthetic of his generation, with comfort an essential component of the new, modern lifestyle.

The new Santos de Cartier celebrates this era, but also reflects the innovative, dynamic spirit of our age. Its square shape remains unchanged, but the bezel has been updated to complement the newly engineered bracelet. Just as the leather strap defined the first wristwatch, the new Santos features two new innovations to suit our contemporary lifestyles. The QuickSwitch system allows for easy interchange between a choice of metal bracelets and numerous, colourful hide options. The SmartLink self-fitting technology also means that link-length adjustments to the bracelet can be effected without a tool.