Georges Kern is a high-flyer. The man responsible for transforming IWC Schaffhausen from a little-known manufacture of tool watches into one of Richemont’s biggest watch brands in just over a decade as CEO of the brand, made a surprise move mid-2017 when he resigned and bought a stake in Breitling. And this after only a few months in a new position as head of watchmaking for the entire Richemont group.

Kern’s rockstar image as CEO at IWC grew in tandem with the dozens of film, music and sports celebrities he roped in over the years to promote the brand and in doing so, making the IWC story cool and very appealing. Kern and his team were known for giving full attention to the development of one model range at a time and he has clearly made his mark already at Breitling as can be seen from the Navitimer 8 collection for 2018.

Breitling is famous for its chronographs and strong link to the world of aviation. According to the Breitling archives, the ‘8’ in its name is a nod to the Huit Aviation Department set up in 1938 to produce instruments for cockpits and pilot’s watches. Back then, Willy Breitling (who was only 19 years old when he assumed control of the company his grandfather founded) chose the name ‘Huit’, the French word for ‘eight’ as a reference to the eight-day power reserve offered by its instruments.