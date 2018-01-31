One month into the year and already I’ve an inbox with a pile of messages marked ‘Urgent’. It’s all relative I guess but people are prone to hyperbole and are often ‘freezing to death’ even though temperatures seldom drop anywhere near zero. And because of the interconnectedness of all things, our thoughts and ideas are so very, very important and pressing. Right now! Reality check: the Cape water crisis, rampant corruption, war, famine are matters requiring ‘urgent’ attention.

The nowness of things is out of hand and it’s time to regulate both our time and the times we live in. I’ve daily conversations with people looking for ways to switch off, take back their time. We have an interesting association with time. From sundials to pocket and wrist watches, humans have created tools to help them understand the cycles and seasons, record and regulate the passing of time. As we track it, we also kill and try to stretch time. Its passing is a constant and uncomfortable reality check of our mortality.

Inquisitive minds and adventurous spirits have lead to machines getting faster over time, connecting us on highways, across timezones and now our wearables. Along with this came the belief and obsession to stay connected and keep ahead. We need to transform the race for attention so it aligns with our best interests. Like the team of concerned former Silicon Valley tech insiders and CEOs who started an organisation called Time Well Spent and intimately understand the culture, business incentives, design techniques, and organizational structures driving how technology hijacks us. They have all sorts of smart advice on how to take charge but start by disconnecting email from your phone, turning off notifications and move your phone out your bedroom before 10pm. With fewer distractions and a tighter diary you’d be more productive, making better use of your time. Not to mention, get better sleep.