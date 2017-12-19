Who says ladies don’t also fancy a slice of the high tech Richard Mille action?

With a wide range of models already available, the Ladies’ collection at Richard Mille is adding to the variety of materials, gem settings and bracelets with a new design: gem-set ceramic.

With this unprecedented marriage of diamond and black ceramic, Richard Mille demonstrates its determination to develop designs for women who are as fascinated by technology as by beauty.

In addition to its exceptional hardness and scratch resistance, the black TZP ceramic possesses an extremely fine grain, ensuring a perfect finish with a matte effect. The latter is the outcome of a long and delicate process of milling and micro-shot peening, whereas showcasing the complex shapes of the bezel and case bottom requires the intervention of a finisher, who polishes each angle by hand.