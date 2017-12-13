There are those who believe that their sports cars need to come from Stuttgart and their watches from Geneva. These classic status symbols mark achievements and sound out one’s arrival and although they’ve excellent provenance are all too predictable for those less interested in being part of a club. Hiratsuka and Shizuku-Ishi get my attention for now.

The introduction of the Z-car in 1969 showed the world that Japan, and Datsun/Nissan in particular, was capable of making more than just boxy, economical runabouts. The 240Z (S30) with its 2.4-litre straight six engine was designed by the legendary Yoshihiko Matsuo and was a huge departure from its predecessor, the rather Triumph TR-looking SP311 roadster. Its elegant lines, light construction, agile handling and competitive pricing made it an instant hit. Described by many journalists at the time as “the most exciting car of the decade” it shifted the idea of a sports car from cute 60s topless runabout to a comfortable and practical yet performance-driven grand tourer equipped for the 70s.