Your biggest purchase that you a) regret and b) would buy all over again?
A Porsche 911. I regret it because it is too expensive to maintain, and I would buy it again, no hesitation, because it is the best and only sports car in the world that grants you power, style, and four seats to take your family with you on a journey.
What are you listening to?
I love disco music from the 1960s and 1970s, Diana Ross style, as well as rock from the 1970s. I’m also totally into electro. On the business side, I highly recommend listening to the podcast Acquired.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Exercising, doing something with our kids like going to the beach, followed by a family breakfast, and then cooking at home with the kids for a late lunch with friends...
Your favourite destination in your native France?
Provence. It has a unique mix of nature, sea, food, and the best weather.
Gifted: Jean-Philippe Avenel
The founder of L’Atelier Paris on the things that count, such as beautiful watches and happy families
Image: Supplied
From where do you access your greatest power?
For some reason, when I go for a run, I often find that my problem-solving skills improve, and I experience a fantastic level of positive energy afterwards.
Favourite scent?
I love the fresh smell of the forest, which reminds me of the countryside near where I come from in France.
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
Le Scheffer in Paris, next to the Place du Trocadéro. I order typically French dishes there, such as oeufs mayonnaise (egg mayonnaise), followed by foie de veau (calf’s liver).
Image: Supplied
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A Provençal farmhouse in the south of France near Aix-en-Provence.
What is the most rewarding aspect of owning a luxury business such as yours?
We help our clients dream, we are there for milestones and celebrations such as births, birthdays, and anniversaries. We establish magnificent long-term relationships with our clients that are truthful, personal, and often evolve into friendships.
This may be a difficult one, but what is your all-time favourite watch?
There is one that made me fall in love with watches when I was around 16 years old. And then my wife gave it to me for our wedding, which made it even more special. It is a Panerai Luminor Manual.
What is your favourite small town?
In South Africa, I would say Scarborough. It combines the magical landscape of the Western Cape without the crowds.
Image: Supplied
Your biggest purchase that you a) regret and b) would buy all over again?
A Porsche 911. I regret it because it is too expensive to maintain, and I would buy it again, no hesitation, because it is the best and only sports car in the world that grants you power, style, and four seats to take your family with you on a journey.
What are you listening to?
I love disco music from the 1960s and 1970s, Diana Ross style, as well as rock from the 1970s. I’m also totally into electro. On the business side, I highly recommend listening to the podcast Acquired.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Exercising, doing something with our kids like going to the beach, followed by a family breakfast, and then cooking at home with the kids for a late lunch with friends...
Your favourite destination in your native France?
Provence. It has a unique mix of nature, sea, food, and the best weather.
Image: Supplied
The most challenging aspect of your work in the past year?
Starting your own business is not easy, you need to make bold moves without being certain about all the parameters. A balance between work and family life when you are an entrepreneur is the biggest challenge. Family must remain the most important, though.
What does reinvention mean to you?
When you sense that you are approaching your comfort zone, it is time to think ahead.
What makes you happiest?
Seeing my wife and kids in moments of happiness — when we are all playing, for example.
Image: Supplied
What will you NEVER find in your fridge?
Commercial mayonnaise & German mustard.
A great gift you received recently?
Drawings by my children.
What, in 2024, is a luxury we cannot afford?
To waste time and miss opportunities.
You might also like....
Gifted: Nontokozo Madonsela
Gifted: Vicky Ross
Gifted: Juliet Kavishe
From the May edition of Wanted 2024