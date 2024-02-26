And what are you listening to?
I devour podcasts — favourites are The Diary of a CEO, Second Life, and How to Fail with Elizabeth Day. I tend to listen to non-fiction books on Audible. Music switches between pop favourites such as Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift to folk and melancholic alternative 1990s stuff. And Nina Simone and Ella [Fitzgerald] always feature somewhere.
Designers you’ve got an eye on?
I am interested in textile designers and artists, and am watching Nkuli Mlangeni-Berg from the Ninevites and Tinyiko Makwakwa.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
A walk and brunch with friends. Brunch is always a good thing.
What series have you been binging on recently?
Slow Horses, The Bear, And Just Like That…, and Shaka iLembe.
Your fashion icon?
My late mother, who had fantastic style and an irreverence that I didn’t fully appreciate when I was young but aspire to now.
Are you a collector of anything?
Unusual ceramics, one-off furniture pieces, and postcards. I think it’s the small details that make a room interesting and enjoyable to be in. Postcards simply bring me joy — I am old enough to actually have received them when friends travelled and have always adored stocking up when travelling and visiting museums.
Gifted: Vicky Ross
The founder of AndTicks on letting go of unhelpful narratives and adding more morning walks
Image: Supplied
What’s essential to your grooming routine?
Regular facials. I also love Trinny London’s makeup — the Skin Perfector is basically what I’ve been looking for my entire adult life
Favourite scent?
Jo Malone’s Red Roses Cologne — it’s fresh and lovely and smells like real garden roses.
Image: Supplied
The building everyone should visit before they die?
My visit to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao has always stayed with me, so that should definitely be on the list.
What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?
Definitely my phone, which I use for everything, and my fitness watch — not sure what I did before it.
Coffee or tea?
Coffee (although a cup of tea in the morning in bed, preferably made by someone other than me, is the best).
Your ultimate luxury?
Travel, and the ability to do so.
Image: Supplied
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
Locally, I love Acid Food & Wine Bar [in Parktown North]. I normally order the chicken livers if they’re on the menu when I visit.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A beautiful countryside home and property. I haven’t worked out exactly where yet but can’t wait to create a magical country retreat.
What are you reading at the moment?
I’m late to the party, but I’ve just finished Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus and re-read The Origins of You by Vienna Pharaon, which I think is an absolute must-read.
Your all- time favourite clothing brand?
I don’t have one — I rather value well-made, beautifully constructed clothes that last. Locally, I love Guillotine and, although not clothing, adored Missibaba — I was very sad when the business closed last year.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What makes you happiest?
Quiet time, spending time with friends and loved ones
What does “renewal” mean to you in 2024?
Letting go of unhelpful narratives and genuinely living in a way that is aligned to my core values.
Minimalism or maximalism?
Neither — I love the principles of minimalism and don’t need or want a lot of “stuff”, but also adore vibrant colour, clashing prints, and lots of beautiful things. As with most things in life, context is important.
Last travel destination you visited that knocked your socks off?
I haven’t travelled abroad for ages, so Dorp Hotel in Cape Town and Danielskraal Farm in Calitzdorp.
What’s next on your list of must-haves?
Visas and flight tickets — it’s time to travel
What will you always find in your fridge?
Blueberries, The Gourmet Greek Double Cream Plain Yoghurt, and the green slaw from Woolies.
Image: Supplied
A great gift you were given recently?
A voucher for a session with a wonderful kinesiologist.
For those who don’t know, what is AndTicks and what inspired it?
AndTicks is a nomadic retail and hospitality concept. The first edition took place in a heritage property in Parktown at the end of 2023. It was six weeks and incorporated retail and a series of food and music events. Working on some exciting concepts for 2024.
Someone who recently caught your attention?
Singer-guitarist Jabulile Majola, who did a surprise performance at a vinyl night at AndTicks. My friend [SA musician] Banda Banda facilitated it and it was goosebump stuff
Your favourite city in the world?
Buenos Aires. It has the perfect combination of glamour and ruggedness, plus a strange familiarity.
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Morning walks.
