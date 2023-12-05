Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
Theatre

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

A new production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is being staged at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino, Joburg, and the Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay, this month. This perennial holiday favourite, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is persuaded into a change of heart by the ghosts of past, present, and future, has been given a fresh look with some animated elements.

Joburg: 29 November - 10 December

Venue: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: R150 webtickets.co.za

Cape Town: 6-16 December

Venue: Theatre on The Bay, 1 Link street, Camps Bay

Tickets: from R180 webtickets.co.za

Joburg Festival Of Lights.
Entertainment

Joburg Festival Of Lights

Joburg Zoo has a treat for visitors in December, with a collection of illuminated, life-size animal characters and a tranquil walk on a route away from the animals under trees decorated in enchanting lights from 7-10pm, Thursdays to Sundays, as well as a food and craft night market.

Dates: 1 December-7 January

Venue: Johannesburg Zoo, Saxonwold

Joburgtheatre.com

Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Racing Festival 

L’ormarins King’s Plate

The prestigious L’Ormarins King’s Plate, which dates back to 1861, makes its return to the newly renovated Kenilworth Racecourse next month. Cartier will sponsor the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes and Best Dressed competition and, once the final race is run, the party of the season begins, with a lineup of great DJs.

Date: 6 January

Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse, Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town

Tickets: R500-R1 600

computicket.com

New Year's Eve.
New Year’s Eve

Joburg:

Rooftop celebration, Radisson Red Rosebank: Three-course platter, DJs & a balloon drop, R975 pp, info.rosebank@radissonred.com

Soweto in Colours Countdown: DJs and MCs, a live broadcast of the 2023 countdown on JOZI FM, food stalls, fireworks & a cocktail lounge at the Soweto Theatre, R150 pp, webtickets.co.za

Cape Town

Genesis NYE Dinner Club, Grand Africa Café & Beach, V&A Waterfront: A beachside four-course dinner theatre, DJs & NYE party, R3 800-R4 100 pp, howler.co.za

NYE celebration at Sevruga, V&A Waterfront: A four-course menu & a glass of bubbly, R2 500 pp, events@sotr.co.za

Dave Matthews Band.
Pop-up:

Veuve Clicquot’s Icons collection, comprising an ice jacket, ice box, fridge, and chill box, will be available at the Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up boutique at the V&A Waterfront until 23 December.

veuveclicquot.com

An evening with Dave Matthews band:

This month, Dave Matthews Band performs in Pretoria (10 December) and Cape Town (12 December) in what will be their first performances in the country since 2013.

ticketmaster.co.za

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

