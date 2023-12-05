Theatre
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
A new production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is being staged at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino, Joburg, and the Theatre on the Bay, Camps Bay, this month. This perennial holiday favourite, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is persuaded into a change of heart by the ghosts of past, present, and future, has been given a fresh look with some animated elements.
Joburg: 29 November - 10 December
Venue: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre, Montecasino, Fourways
Tickets: R150 webtickets.co.za
Cape Town: 6-16 December
Venue: Theatre on The Bay, 1 Link street, Camps Bay
Tickets: from R180 webtickets.co.za
Culture
All lit up
Usher in the end of 2023 with Dickens, bubbly, and a balloon or two
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Entertainment
Joburg Festival Of Lights
Joburg Zoo has a treat for visitors in December, with a collection of illuminated, life-size animal characters and a tranquil walk on a route away from the animals under trees decorated in enchanting lights from 7-10pm, Thursdays to Sundays, as well as a food and craft night market.
Dates: 1 December-7 January
Venue: Johannesburg Zoo, Saxonwold
Joburgtheatre.com
Racing Festival
L’ormarins King’s Plate
The prestigious L’Ormarins King’s Plate, which dates back to 1861, makes its return to the newly renovated Kenilworth Racecourse next month. Cartier will sponsor the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes and Best Dressed competition and, once the final race is run, the party of the season begins, with a lineup of great DJs.
Date: 6 January
Venue: Kenilworth Racecourse, Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, Cape Town
Tickets: R500-R1 600
computicket.com
Image: Myriam Zilles/Unsplash
New Year’s Eve
Joburg:
Rooftop celebration, Radisson Red Rosebank: Three-course platter, DJs & a balloon drop, R975 pp, info.rosebank@radissonred.com
Soweto in Colours Countdown: DJs and MCs, a live broadcast of the 2023 countdown on JOZI FM, food stalls, fireworks & a cocktail lounge at the Soweto Theatre, R150 pp, webtickets.co.za
Cape Town
Genesis NYE Dinner Club, Grand Africa Café & Beach, V&A Waterfront: A beachside four-course dinner theatre, DJs & NYE party, R3 800-R4 100 pp, howler.co.za
NYE celebration at Sevruga, V&A Waterfront: A four-course menu & a glass of bubbly, R2 500 pp, events@sotr.co.za
Image: Supplied
Pop-up:
Veuve Clicquot’s Icons collection, comprising an ice jacket, ice box, fridge, and chill box, will be available at the Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up boutique at the V&A Waterfront until 23 December.
veuveclicquot.com
An evening with Dave Matthews band:
This month, Dave Matthews Band performs in Pretoria (10 December) and Cape Town (12 December) in what will be their first performances in the country since 2013.
ticketmaster.co.za
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.