SA Fashion Week returns to Joburg from 19-21 October for our top designers’ Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. Among the brands and designers that will feature during the three-day extravaganza are Michael Ludwig Studio, Fikile Sokhulu, Ephymol, The Bam Collective, Oyama Gonintebe (one of this year’s semi-finalists in the SAFW New Talent Search), Black Coffee, Mantsho, Bash Studios, Munkus, and Viviers.
Dates: 19 - 21 October
Venue: The Mall of Africa, Joburg
Tickets: R285
safashionweek.co.za / quicket.co.za
A feast for the eyes and ears
Fill up your diary with artworks on and off the catwalk, and a symphony or two
SA Fashion Week returns to Joburg from 19-21 October for our top designers’ Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. Among the brands and designers that will feature during the three-day extravaganza are Michael Ludwig Studio, Fikile Sokhulu, Ephymol, The Bam Collective, Oyama Gonintebe (one of this year’s semi-finalists in the SAFW New Talent Search), Black Coffee, Mantsho, Bash Studios, Munkus, and Viviers.
Dates: 19 - 21 October
Venue: The Mall of Africa, Joburg
Tickets: R285
safashionweek.co.za / quicket.co.za
Music
Music by MM Moerane
The Goethe-Institut and the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival present a concert of choral works by early 20th-century South African composer Michael Mosoeu Moerane, performed by the Chanticleer Singers and the Quava Vocal Group under their directors Richard Cock and Sabelo Mthembu. Entry is free, but tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, contact Francois Venter at francois.venter@goethe.de.
Date: 7pm, 17 October
Venue: Goeth-Institut, 119 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood
A Sea Symphony
A Sea Symphony, also known as Symphony No. 1, is a large-scale choral work composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Completed in 1909, it is considered one of his most monumental works. The symphony combines elements of symphonic and choral music to capture the grandeur and majesty of the ocean.
Joburg: 3pm, 15 October, Linder Auditorium
Cape Town: 8pm, 21 October, City Hall
Tickets: R195 - R400
computicket.com
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.