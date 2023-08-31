Theatre
The Promise
The stage production of Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The Promise, will premiere this month at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town (formerly the Fugard). Featuring a star-studded South African cast and creative team, including Kate Normington, Chuma Sopotela, and Frank Opperman, the play is directed by the internationally acclaimed Sylvaine Strike.
The Promise will run from 14 September to 6 October in Cape Town, after which it will show at The Market Theatre in Joburg from 18 October to 5 November.
Date: 14 September - 6 October
Venue: The Star Theatre, Cape Town
webtickets.co.za
Culture
Spring makes an artful comeback
And with it comes great theatre and glorious music, locally and globally
Fair
Handmade Contemporary Fair
This year, the 16th Handmade Contemporary Fair features over 120 artisans and makers from across the continent, showcasing handmade luxury items — perfect for some early Christmas shopping. The fair coincides with Melrose Arch’s annual All-White Spring celebration, which will have something for everyone, from food lovers to wine connoisseurs and even supercar enthusiasts.
Dates: 1-3 September
Venue: The Piazza at Melrose Arch Precinct, Joburg
Tickets: From R120
webtickets.co.za
Music
Joy of Jazz
With the theme “Feel the Jazz, Everywhere!”, Joy of Jazz will run over four stages on the last weekend of the month, featuring a wide range of performances and genres. Among the headliners are Grammy Award-winning harpist Andreas Vollenweider, local musicians Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo, and Vuyo Tshuma, as well as trumpeter Marcus Wyatt and guitar maestro Ernie Smith. Special tribute performances include guitarist Billy Monama’s salute to Allen Kwela with special guests Titi Luzipo and Mimi Mtshali, while the Hugh Masekela Band will honour the late South African jazz legend.
Date: 29-30 September
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre
Tickets: R807.50-R902.50
joyofjazz.co.za
Art
FNB Art Joburg + Open City 2023
The annual FNB Art Joburg fair returns this month with some of the continent and diaspora’s greatest art institutions, galleries, and artists. In a hybrid approach that employs both a curatorial and a commercial lens, the fair is divided into six specialised sections. These include gallery HUB, which spotlights the best in contemporary African and diaspora art; and gallery LAB, which aims to develop emerging galleries and hybrid art spaces. In addition to the three-day fair, FNB Art Joburg’s Open City initiative will activate the city with art, music, performances, food, and fashion from 31 August - 19 September.
Dates: 8-10 September
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre
Tickets: From R150
artjoburg.com
Music
The Global Citizen Festival
The Global Citizen Festival returns to the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City under the banner “End Extreme Poverty NOW”, with a lineup that features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.
Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by joining the movement and taking action at globalcitizen.org or via the Global Citizen app on issues ranging from reproductive rights to funding for climate-vulnerable countries to adapt to and mitigate climate change.
Dates: 23 September
Venue: Central Park, New York City, US
Other Art Highlights:
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.