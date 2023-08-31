Handmade Contemporary Fair. Image: Supplied
Fair

Handmade Contemporary Fair

This year, the 16th Handmade Contemporary Fair features over 120 artisans and makers from across the continent, showcasing handmade luxury items — perfect for some early Christmas shopping. The fair coincides with Melrose Arch’s annual All-White Spring celebration, which will have something for everyone, from food lovers to wine connoisseurs and even supercar enthusiasts.

Dates: 1-3 September

Venue: The Piazza at Melrose Arch Precinct, Joburg

Tickets: From R120

webtickets.co.za

Ernie Smith. Image: Supplied
Music

Joy of Jazz

With the theme “Feel the Jazz, Everywhere!”, Joy of Jazz will run over four stages on the last weekend of the month, featuring a wide range of performances and genres. Among the headliners are Grammy Award-winning harpist Andreas Vollenweider, local musicians Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo, and Vuyo Tshuma, as well as trumpeter Marcus Wyatt and guitar maestro Ernie Smith. Special tribute performances include guitarist Billy Monama’s salute to Allen Kwela with special guests Titi Luzipo and Mimi Mtshali, while the Hugh Masekela Band will honour the late South African jazz legend.

Date: 29-30 September

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Tickets: R807.50-R902.50

joyofjazz.co.za

Art

FNB Art Joburg + Open City 2023

The annual FNB Art Joburg fair returns this month with some of the continent and diaspora’s greatest art institutions, galleries, and artists. In a hybrid approach that employs both a curatorial and a commercial lens, the fair is divided into six specialised sections. These include gallery HUB, which spotlights the best in contemporary African and diaspora art; and gallery LAB, which aims to develop emerging galleries and hybrid art spaces. In addition to the three-day fair, FNB Art Joburg’s Open City initiative will activate the city with art, music, performances, food, and fashion from 31 August - 19 September.

Dates: 8-10 September

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Tickets: From R150

artjoburg.com

Image: Supplied
Theatre

The Promise

The stage production of Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The Promise, will premiere this month at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town (formerly the Fugard). Featuring a star-studded South African cast and creative team, including Kate Normington, Chuma Sopotela, and Frank Opperman, the play is directed by the internationally acclaimed Sylvaine Strike.

The Promise will run from 14 September to 6 October in Cape Town, after which it will show at The Market Theatre in Joburg from 18 October to 5 November.

Date: 14 September - 6 October

Venue: The Star Theatre, Cape Town

webtickets.co.za

Megan Thee Stallion. Image: Supplied
Lauryn Hill. Image: Supplied
Music

The Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival returns to the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City under the banner “End Extreme Poverty NOW”, with a lineup that features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, and Stray Kids.

Red Hot Chili Peppers. Image: Supplied
Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned by joining the movement and taking action at globalcitizen.org or via the Global Citizen app on issues ranging from reproductive rights to funding for climate-vulnerable countries to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

Dates: 23 September

Venue: Central Park, New York City, US

Other Art Highlights:

  • Nic Bladen’s “Blooming Amazing” exhibition is on at Everard Read Joburg until 16 September
  • Clive van den Berg’s “Landscape Echoes” runs until 15 September at Goodman Gallery Cape Town
  • Everard Read Cape Town is exhibiting Warren Maroon’s “Well, There Goes That Dream” from 6-30 September
  • Stevenson is exhibiting “Life on Earth”, by Barthélémy Toguo, until 30 September at its Joburg gallery

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
