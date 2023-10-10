Black Coffee AW '23 collection showcased at SA Fashion Week.
SA Fashion Week returns to Joburg from 19-21 October for our top designers’ Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. Among the brands and designers that will feature during the three-day extravaganza are Michael Ludwig Studio, Fikile Sokhulu, Ephymol, The Bam Collective, Oyama Gonintebe (one of this year’s semi-finalists in the SAFW New Talent Search), Black Coffee, Mantsho, Bash Studios, Munkus, and Viviers.

Dates: 19 - 21 October 

Venue: The Mall of Africa, Joburg

Tickets: R285

safashionweek.co.za  / quicket.co.za

MM Moerane.
Music by MM Moerane

The Goethe-Institut and the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival present a concert of choral works by early 20th-century South African composer Michael Mosoeu Moerane, performed by the Chanticleer Singers and the Quava Vocal Group under their directors Richard Cock and Sabelo Mthembu. Entry is free, but tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, contact Francois Venter at francois.venter@goethe.de.

Date: 7pm, 17 October 

Venue: Goeth-Institut, 119 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood

A Sea Symphony

A Sea Symphony, also known as Symphony No. 1, is a large-scale choral work composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Completed in 1909, it is considered one of his most monumental works. The symphony combines elements of symphonic and choral music to capture the grandeur and majesty of the ocean.

Joburg: 3pm, 15 October, Linder Auditorium

Cape Town: 8pm, 21 October, City Hall

Tickets: R195 - R400

computicket.com

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

