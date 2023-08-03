Design
Decorex Joburg, 100% Design Africa, and Design Joburg
This year, Decorex Joburg, 100% Design Africa, and Design Joburg, running con- currently for the first time, honour female designers and their outsize contributions to the local industry. In total, more than 60 brands will be on show. Among the many highlights are Matri-Archi(tecture), which will introduce its collaborations with women architects, artists, planners, and thinkers to develop spatial education in African cities; stalls by the likes of Tshegofatso Mochubi, designer and owner of Fatso Interiors; and the Where Art Meets Design exhibition featuring works by artists such as Robert Hodgins, Sam Nhlengethwa, and Zolile Phetshane.
Standout young talents at 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg include SA Fashion Week 2020 Scouting Menswear finalist Thabo Kopele, furniture designer Sipho Khwebula Twala of Khwebula Arts, and Siyababa Atelier fashion designer Siyabonga Mtshali. There will also be a curated display by the Keis-kamma Art Project.“Future of Design” will offer physical and digital exhibits, interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and presentations by the country’s top design authorities across the city.
Dates: 3 - 6 August
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre
Tickets: itickets.co.za
decorex.co.za / designjoburg.com
Culture
Banish winter's blues
Celebrate great design, or gasp at the crazy acrobats
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Circus
Moya
Moya is an electric acrobatic performance that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The flawless display of aerial skills, juggling, and acrobatic routines has been revamped to include comedy that will entertain the whole family. Having recently completed successful tours in France and Switzerland, where they performed in front of 30 000 people in more than 90 shows, the company returns home and will be at the Artscape Opera House, Cape Town, and The Teatro at Montecasino, Joburg.
Dates: Starts 3 August
Price: R200 - R300
Tickets: computicket.com
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.