The designer you have your eye on?
Mother of Pearl, a sustainable clothing brand.
Your favourite ways to spend a Sunday morning?
Yoga, meeting friends for brunch, going to a new exhibit.
Your favourite summer haunt in London?
In terms of the outdoors, Battersea Park and Richmond Park. There are so many amazing experiences that it’s hard to mention just one, but Bar Termini Soho (it’s a little bar, so expect to wait) has fabulous authentic Italian cocktails.
And then there are the weekly markets, which are fantastic.
Your favourite room?
The house I’m in at the moment has the most beautiful glass conservatory that looks out onto a courtyard overflowing with all kinds of plants and flowers.
Your most challenging gig to date?
Having to be on set for a solid 20 hours getting the model looking fresh and awake. Or shooting models in lingerie in the snow — the poor girls had it the hardest.
Gifted: Lesley Whitby
The award-winning makeup artist on the beauty of sustainability and conscious fashion
Image: Supplied
What is your ultimate luxury?
Having a quality facial in London.
What are your essential grooming products?
Excellent clean skincare products, an eyelash curler, mascara, and a red lippy.
Image: Supplied
Favourite scent and why?
Vyrao’s I Am Verdant is sensational, and it’s a sustainable, independent brand.
What about a building attracts your eye first?
Attention to detail and craftsmanship.
What is your all-time favourite place to eat out?
Farmacy, in Notting Hill, London, is a delicious plant-based restaurant whose dishes are free of dairy, refined sugar, additives, and chemicals.
Image: Supplied
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
Booking a holiday for myself and friends at the Singita Lebombo Lodge in the Kruger National Park.
Your all-time favourite clothing brand?
Vivienne Westwood.
And what are you listening to?
The new Róisín Murphy album, Hit Parade, and the Rich Roll and The Diary of a CEO podcasts.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Who is your design icon, and why?
Fashion designer Stella McCartney — she is all about conscious fashion with total transparency.
What makes you the happiest?
Spending time with my friends and family and kitties, and looking at beautiful works of art.
The best travel tip?
Try to travel with just carry-on luggage.
A colour you think is underrated?
Green, from emerald to olive to khaki — it has so many different hues and is an awesome, alive colour.
Minimalism or maximalism?
Minimalism.
Image: Supplied
The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?
Singita Ebony Camp at Singita Sabi Sand.
What is the one thing you will never find in your fridge?
Avocados.
A great gift you received recently?
A reiki session.
What inspires your work?
Art, film, and my environment.
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Going to the theatre or exhibitions.
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.