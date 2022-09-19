The last artworks you acquired that you can’t stop looking at?
The last two works I acquired remind me of my childhood. My grandparents would take me to the beach on the weekends. The car was packed to the brim with camp chairs, umbrellas, cooler boxes, sandwiches, and treats. Luvuyo Equiano Nyawose’s solo exhibition “eBish’” captured this nostalgic feeling for me so beautifully and accurately.
The last place you travelled to that captured your heart?
Paris. It is unarguably one of the most beautiful cities in the world, a fashion capital, and a leader in the development of art, architecture, and the culinary arts.
What book can we find on your bedside table?
Albie Sachs and Transformation in South Africa: From Revolutionary Activist to Constitutional Court Judge by Drucilla Cornell and Karin van Marle with Albie Sachs.
What’s next on your list of must-have items?
A Telfar vegan-leather shopper, because I support Black-owned brands, especially those that prioritise sustainability.
Catching up with Anelisa Mangcu
The curator and art practitioner on freedom, choice, and the duality of sneakers
Image: Johno Mellish/Supplied
What is your personal definition of luxury and how do you tap into it?
Luxury is choice and freedom — to work on projects that inspire me and are aligned with my curatorial objectives, and to say no to things that are not. As a South African, one must be mindful that this is not everyone’s reality, particularly in marginalised communities. I can do my job remotely, and that is also something I consider freeing. I do not take the life I have created for myself for granted, and this level of freedom allows creativity to expand beyond borders and self-inflicted constraints.
What are your essential lotions and potions?
I’m not that consistent when it comes to my skincare routine, but I have diligently been using Skoon, including the Whitewash Purifying Clay Cleanser and Soentjies Lip Balm. And I could never live without Vaseline petroleum jelly for my body.
Ryk Neethling on his wine, travelling six days on horseback and his veldskoene
What is the single most sentimental and important object to you?
The most important thing to me is people. I do not own any object from whose loss I wouldn’t recover. Something I am sentimental about is a watch I bought from Gucci. It makes me think of my dad, who always reminds me that time is the most valuable resource, because it is something I cannot take back.
When you eat out, where do you go?
Villa 47 in Cape Town — the ambience is just right, the staff extremely customer focused, and the management always accommodating.
What element in your wardrobe signifies your individual sense of style?
My sneakers. I am forever embracing the duality of my feminine and masculine energies.
Image: Luvuyo Equiano Nyawose
Image: Supplied
What is the first thing you add to your grocery cart?
Grapes, both fermented and without seeds.
Finish the sentence: if it is not art, it…
... won’t consume you.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
A dress and earrings designed by my best friend. He is really talented and being gifted is always wonderful.
Image: Supplied
The most obscure (for you) and delightful piece of music you have heard recently?
I am back to listening to Moses Sumney’s Grae album on repeat.
A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone?
Dakotas x Wanda Lephoto High Shine mules for my best friend.
The most significant breakthrough in your career this year?
Being able to completely stop work for a few months and rest.
What is the most surprising thing about curating an exhibition?
The physical strain before, during, and post show.
You are a descendant of the great and under-appreciated artist George Pemba. Is there a piece of his that speaks to you the most?
Grandma and Child. There is a stillness and unembellished honesty in both subjects, and the work has a strong sense of composition.
Image: Supplied
What was the last item of clothing that you added to your wardrobe?
A dress from the H&M Innovation Circular Design Story collection, designed by creative advisor Ib Kamara and photographer Rafael Pavarotti.
