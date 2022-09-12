Peers in Conversation: Fashion designers Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo.
Image: Supplied

Introducing the #WantedPeersInConversation video series where influential individuals that work in related fields discuss their respective journeys.

In *this instalment of the series, designers Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo come together to talk about their recent trip to Paris, fashion craft, the biggest challenges they’ve had to overcome, the power and impact of collaboration, creating work that speaks to the times we live in, and much more.

Peers in Conversation | Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo:

*This interview was recorded earlier this year.

