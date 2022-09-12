Introducing the #WantedPeersInConversation video series where influential individuals that work in related fields discuss their respective journeys.
In *this instalment of the series, designers Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo come together to talk about their recent trip to Paris, fashion craft, the biggest challenges they’ve had to overcome, the power and impact of collaboration, creating work that speaks to the times we live in, and much more.
WATCH | Fashion designers Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo in conversation
The two designers talk about fashion craft, collaboration and Paris
Image: Supplied
Peers in Conversation | Lukhanyo Mdingi and Sindiso Khumalo:
*This interview was recorded earlier this year.
