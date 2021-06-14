There's no end to the appetite for schadenfreude, even in these compassionate times. Come to think of it, it’s precisely because we are living in these bruised and enfeebled times that our sense of righteousness is at a high and that some antediluvian impulse to bring the high low, to punish the gluttonous, and strip the gilt from self-made gods has reared up.

And when the self-made gods are revealed to have piled up their riches not honestly, or even humanely, but on the backs of the halt and the lame, and, moreover, to have caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of those sick people; well, then, we will light up our torches and call for a burning.

The story of the opioid crisis in the US has been told in several books and exhaustively reported across the media. By 2019, some half a million people had died of overdosing, but countless more had been ravaged by the ill health and poverty that had resulted from broken families and dead or jailed providers.

Much of this happened in the Rust Belt states, and at least one academic study found that opioids had elected Trump: “Chronic use of prescription opioid drugs was correlated with support for the Republican candidate in the 2016 US presidential election,” this 2018 study by a group of US and Canadian researchers claims. No wonder OxyContin was called “Hillbilly heroin”.

Patrick Radden Keefe is an award-winning staff writer at the New Yorker who set out not to retell this story, but to tell instead the story of three generations of a family and how it has changed the world. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (Picador) starts out benignly enough, with a familiar American origin story: three sons born in the early part of the last century into a Brooklyn pulsing with migrants and opportunity. Their parents were both Jewish immigrants who owned a grocery store.

They wanted no less than for their sons to change the world. When they lost their money in the Depression, their father said that at least he had given them the greatest gift of all — “a good name”. Their first-born, Arthur, worked all the hours of the day studying medicine from second-hand books held together by elastic bands, and working a handful of jobs, such as delivering huge bouquets of flowers to glittery Fifth-Avenue apartments.