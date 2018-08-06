But when I found myself weeping and laughing in equal measure over the Rain bathroom product entrepreneur’s Facebook account of her 37-day and 825km ordeal, I realised this was the real deal.

I celebrated with Bev as she and her husband George finally reached the field of stars and — even though Bev is one of those Facebook friends I don’t actually know terribly well — I have a profound sense that their lives will never be the same again.

The same goes for many who undertake that other long trek — to the mountains of Uganda or Rwanda to see the rare mountain gorillas. With the Rwandan permit for an hour-long visit costing $1500, I would hope that gorilla watching is life changing.

Well, everyone from Ellen DeGeneres down seems to think so: sitting eye to eye on the forest floor with one of the world’s most endangered primates is unforgettable, they say.

