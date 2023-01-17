But it’s not all fine dining. At Modern Tailors, tuck in to contemporary cuisine built on flavours of the Indian subcontinent. Whether it’s the perfect samosas to start, or the fragrant Sri Lankan curries, you’ll rarely go wrong. Also in The Zone is the colourful and eclectic MAMASAMBA, plating up a taste of Latin America. It’s the latest outing from Gaz Hollywood and Jo Dos Passos, the restaurateurs behind the restaurant and cocktail bar Proud Mary, just around the corner.
Whether it’s the easy Gautrain access from the airport or the simple fact of being slap-bang in the geographic centre of Johannesburg, Rosebank is proving itself to be a hub for travellers looking for a cosmopolitan taste of the city in a precinct that’s as walkable as it is vibrant.
For many locals — and tourists — the upscale malls of Rosebank make it a prime destination for retail therapy, and you’ll find global brands alongside niche sneaker stores and bespoke tailors.
The SOKO District is especially worth a visit. This innovative business incubator aims to grow fledgling décor and design entrepreneurs, and shoppers can browse a range of start-up brands that may not otherwise have had the financial clout for a bricks-and-mortar mall presence.
There’s a similar approach at EGG, which opened at The Zone in September 2022. Taking its cue from iconic English department store Selfridges, Egg plays host to a mix of local and international labels, with more than 180 home, fashion and design brands across 3,000-square-metres of floor space.
Dovetailing with that passion for design, it’s no wonder Rosebank has become a hub for fine arts. The suburb is home to some of SA’s most celebrated galleries, centred on the Keyes Art Mile. Here you’ll find the likes of Everard Read — SA’s oldest commercial art gallery — and the gorgeous oval cement swirl of Circa. Entry to both galleries is free of charge. Also look out for the open-air First Thursday events, which have finally returned to the Art Mile after being suspended during Covid-19.
Rosebank has equally stamped its claim as the culinary capital of Johannesburg, with a clutch of restaurants bagging the awards and — more importantly — the appetite of hungry locals.
Marble certainly deserves a mention here, and chef-patron David Higgs certainly isn’t one to rest on his laurels. The restaurant enjoyed a subtle yet fundamental renovation last year, overseen by the Marble Group interior director Irene Kyriacou.
It’s a reinvention rather than a revolution, and the revamped bar counter, custom-made chandeliers and reimagined outdoor space neatly blends Marble’s signature elements with a refreshed look and feel. The décor is no distraction from the food that, even six years after opening, remains as reliably good as ever. If you’re after an inspired take on flame-grilled cuisine, you’ve come to the right place.
A few blocks away in the chic Oxford Parks development, chef Ken Phuduhudu’s new summer menu delivers relaxed fine dining with a distinctly Mediterranean bent. Just steps away you’ll find The Test Kitchen Carbon, Luke Dale Roberts’ fabulously successful fine-dining offshoot of the Cape Town original.
But it’s not all fine dining. At Modern Tailors, tuck in to contemporary cuisine built on flavours of the Indian subcontinent. Whether it’s the perfect samosas to start, or the fragrant Sri Lankan curries, you’ll rarely go wrong. Also in The Zone is the colourful and eclectic MAMASAMBA, plating up a taste of Latin America. It’s the latest outing from Gaz Hollywood and Jo Dos Passos, the restaurateurs behind the restaurant and cocktail bar Proud Mary, just around the corner.
Proud Mary is also where you’ll enjoy breakfast if you’re staying at voco The Bank Johannesburg, the first African address for this upscale brand in the global IHG portfolio. The 131 rooms and suites channel a subtle Art Deco glamour with a side order of sustainability, with fine linens by the Better Cotton Initiative and bespoke plant-based bathroom amenities from Antipodes.
The new voco followed the unveiling in late-2021 of Radisson RED Rosebank, only the second RED to open in Africa. With more than 200 thoroughly modern rooms aimed squarely at the global traveller, you’ll find bold décor that fuses African artworks with an international aesthetic.Even if you’re not staying the night, pay a visit to the superb Red Rooftop Bar & Terrace for 360-degree city views. Sadly, the rooftop pool is exclusively for guests. All the more reason to book a room for the night, and extend your ramble through Rosebank.
