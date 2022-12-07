Thanks to Pendry West Hollywood’s iconic location on the Sunset Strip, coupled with the eye-catching design by Swedish architect Martin Brudnizki, you’d be hard-pressed to find more stylish digs in Los Angeles right now.
The immersion into the glamour of Hollywood begins in the lobby — pause a moment to admire 70’ Icosahedron, a striking light-bending artwork by Anthony James. Upstairs the hotel boasts 149 luxury rooms, all of them gorgeous, but honestly, you’ll want to spend more time out in the hotel, seeing and being seen.
Start at signature restaurant Merois, which marks the return of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck to West Hollywood, and a menu that combines elements of Japanese, French, and modern Californian cuisine. And the views? They’re not too bad from up on the rooftop.
The same goes for the pool deck, where scalloped chairs and pastel shades bring a strong Slim Aarons aesthetic. If you’re planning to make Pendry West Hollywood your regular “Out West”, ask the concierge (discreetly, of course) about the hotel’s private club, The Britely.
Five ultra-luxe destination hotels across the globe
These new destination hotels around the world offer an intoxicating blend of style, luxury, and a sense of place
Image: Supplied
Habitas San Miguel
Since launching its flagship Tulum “home” in 2017, the Habitas brand has steadily tramped across the globe, pitching new outposts of its unique take on sustainability-forward luxury. While Habitas Namibia may be just across our border, its latest addition is worth the long-haul flight.
Habitas San Miguel is situated a short drive from the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende, a Unesco World Heritage Site beloved for its creative energy, colourful, cobblestoned charm, and eclectic markets.
The region’s culinary traditions and artistic heritage are woven neatly into the new 60-room Habitas, with soulful “gathering spaces” and a spacious wellness centre featuring a traditional temazcal (sweat lodge). And although you’re 350km from the ocean, the Tulum vibes are recreated thanks to the sandy “beach club” of natural swimming pools and hot mineral springs. While you’re in the region, look out for the new Habitas homes opening soon in Costa Rica and Los Cabos.
Image: Supplied
Pendry West Hollywood
Thanks to Pendry West Hollywood’s iconic location on the Sunset Strip, coupled with the eye-catching design by Swedish architect Martin Brudnizki, you’d be hard-pressed to find more stylish digs in Los Angeles right now.
The immersion into the glamour of Hollywood begins in the lobby — pause a moment to admire 70’ Icosahedron, a striking light-bending artwork by Anthony James. Upstairs the hotel boasts 149 luxury rooms, all of them gorgeous, but honestly, you’ll want to spend more time out in the hotel, seeing and being seen.
Start at signature restaurant Merois, which marks the return of celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck to West Hollywood, and a menu that combines elements of Japanese, French, and modern Californian cuisine. And the views? They’re not too bad from up on the rooftop.
The same goes for the pool deck, where scalloped chairs and pastel shades bring a strong Slim Aarons aesthetic. If you’re planning to make Pendry West Hollywood your regular “Out West”, ask the concierge (discreetly, of course) about the hotel’s private club, The Britely.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
&Beyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge
Safari lodges — a little like the landscapes that surround them — move in cycles. They are built, refurbished, age under the African sun, and are refreshed again. But every now and again, a lodge takes the opportunity to reinvent itself.
That’s precisely what acclaimed design agency Fox Browne Creative did in revitalising &Beyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge, trading in the somewhat-tired trope of under-canvas suites for a bold new look and feel that sets the lodge apart in this game-rich corner of Tanzania’s Serengeti. Expanded suites are awash in natural light to offer a more immersive experience, while the addition of private plunge pools offers a welcome respite after a day of game drives. Look, too, to the use of local kitenge fabrics, banana-fibre ceilings, and slatted mukwa in a nod to the local vernacular.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Gleneagles Townhouse
Gleneagles has long been synonymous with both world-class golf and civilised country living, and with the opening of its first urban address it brings that same sense of urbane style to St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.
Across the hotel’s 33 suites and public spaces the décor is not as dour as you might expect: less dusty country squire and more dashing Scottish gentleman. To dine, The Spence offers a modern take on classic plates — with no shortage of Scottish produce — but the real gem is the rooftop bar, Lamplighters. Open exclusively to hotel guests and members, the bar offers a seasonal cocktail menu alongside an impressive selection of malt whiskies. It’s worth booking a room just to bag a seat there.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Six Senses Fort Barwara
Planning your first trip to India? You’ll want to make Rajasthan, the land of royalty, painted palaces, and tiger reserves your first stop. But you’re worried about the heat, the crowds, and the food? Then make Six Senses Fort Barwara your bolthole.
Six Senses Fort Barwara is the luxury brand’s first opening in India, set in a 14th-century royal fort and channelling the traditions and architectural heritage of India’s “Golden Triangle” into a thoroughly contemporary destination hotel.
Within these original walls you’ll find 44 expansive suites, each decorated in a modern Rajasthani aesthetic. As you’d expect from Six Senses, the spa experience is outstanding, while the flagship restaurant, Roohani, takes its cue from the resort’s organic gardens and nearby farms, along with traditional regional cuisine. The resort is a three-hour drive from Jaipur, so it’s best for an extended bout of downtime during your Golden Triangle adventure.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
The village in the Mother City
Coastal getaways: 5 incredible lodges to visit
How to have the best vacation in Delhi
Qatar beyond the World Cup kickoff