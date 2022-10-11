While there has been no shortage of controversy over whether Qatar should have been chosen to host the 2022 Fifa World Cup, in November the first teams will finally run out at one of the many dazzling stadiums that have been purpose-built to present the world’s largest sporting event.
In step with the dramatic sprouting of World Cup venues, Qatar has been working at cementing its status as a tourism destination. Long in the shadow of nearby Dubai, Qatar is hoping that the sporting spectacle will mark a giant leap towards its goal of attracting 6-million tourists a year by 2030. It expects about 1.5-million visitors to jet in during the 28 days of the tournament alone.
That is perhaps why tourism bosses forked out upwards of $200m, if reports are to be believed, to sign up David Beckham as a brand ambassador. No doubt Becks will be in the VIP suites during the World Cup, but to encourage travellers to visit his latest promo video shows him roaring across the city and countryside to squeeze all of Qatar into 48 hours.
Qatar beyond the World Cup kickoff
If you're travelling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, you’ll also want plenty of time to see the country and discover what lies beyond the football pitch
Image: Unsplash
There is no place quite like Dubai
Our advice? Allow a little longer. For once the final whistle is blown and the victorious team holds the trophy aloft, you’ll want plenty of time to discover what lies beyond the football pitch.
First, find a bed
Happily, there’s no shortage of places to lay your head. A number of hotels were built especially for the World Cup, but it’s a spike in what has become a long-term trend. Choose between a glitzy address on The Pearl, a man-made island, and Doha’s upmarket West Bay, or settle in close to The Corniche, Doha’s 7km seafront promenade.
Image: Unsplash
In West Bay the Mondrian Doha should be top of your list. With interiors by legendary Dutch designer Marcel Wenders, the décor is a superb celebration of traditional aesthetics, colour and texture given a global perspective. Public areas are bold and colourful, while the luxe suites tap into the tales of Arabian Nights. Acclaimed chef Wolfgang Puck is behind the signature restaurant, so you certainly won’t go hungry.
In the business-focused Mshreib downtown area, a revival of Doha’s old commercial district, Accor’s design-led MGallery equally blends traditional themes with contemporary touches, with a colour palette that takes inspiration from the surrounding deserts.
Image: Unsplash
Speaking of deserts, dig deep into your pockets for a night at The Outpost Al Barari. Here 21 opulent safari-style suites are pitched amid the dunes, with immersive experiences running from nature walks to stargazing.
Soak up some history
Out in the desert you can begin delving into the rich history of Qatar.
In the northwest of the country, Al Zubarah Fort is a Unesco World Heritage site, and though it dates only to the last century, it speaks to the pearl diving and trading roots of the region.
Image: Unsplash
That trading tradition is also easily discovered in Doha’s Souq Waqif, a reinterpretation of the century-old market that stood on this same downtown location, with mud-daubed buildings and winding alleyways lending the space a rich heritage feel. Don’t leave without a stop at the Souq Waqif Art Centre, filled with the works of local and visiting artists.
Image: Unsplash
Galleries galore
There’s certainly no shortage of art on offer. Begin at the Corniche and the striking Museum of Islamic Art, this remarkable building the work of Pritzker-winning architect IM Pei. The displays stretch across four floors of permanent and temporary exhibitions, alongside an impressive heritage library of 21,000 volumes.
Next head for the National Museum of Qatar. Designed by Jean Nouvel, this impressive building is inspired by the crystalline formations dubbed the desert rose, and explores the art, culture and traditions of Qatar.
Image: Unsplash
For a more modern lens, the Mathaf gallery offers an Arab perspective on contemporary art, media and sculpture; and it is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Arab-focused art.
That contemporary lens extends to the culinary offerings of Doha, where you can choose between a roster of world-class chefs, or delve into traditional Qatari cuisine.
Image: Unsplash
IDAAM, in the Museum of Islamic Art, shows the skills of Alain Ducasse, who incorporates Arabic influences into his trademark modern French cuisine. Nobu Doha is thoroughly international, and this is the largest outpost of chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa’s hugely successful restaurant brand.
It’s worth a visit just for the setting; a free-standing shell-shaped beacon standing on its own pier in the Arabian Gulf. For something more local, visit Shay Al Shamoos in the Souq Waqif for traditional khobizregag breads and karak tea.
