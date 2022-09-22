Beyond the pool is a compact line of new suites. The Herehuis offers eight in all, with two standard rooms set within the original manor house (date on the gable 1790) and a further six in this new wing out the back. And it’s these you really want to book, offering luxurious spaces beautifully decorated with Mooney’s deft touch. Let your eye wander over the beautiful fabrics of floral print, or perhaps to the heritage-inspired klompie brickwork that frames the wood burning stove.
Bosjes: a hidden gem in the Cape winelands
The Breedekloof may lack the immediate glamour of Franschhoek, but it's home to the stunning Bosjes estate
Image: Claire Gunn
You could be forgiven if you haven’t yet heard of the Breedekloof. Hidden behind the high peaks of the Du Toit’s Kloof Mountains, the Breedekloof is one of the largest wine producing regions in SA, but it’s kept a low profile even as other wine destinations tout their tourist attractions.
Yet that’s also part of its charm. While the Breedekloof lacks the immediate glamour of Franschhoek, or the obvious history of Stellenbosch, look closer and you’ll soon unearth the gems of the valley: the family estates where the son is in the vineyards and the oupa is pouring in the tasting room, or the venerable old vine releases that celebrate long forgotten cultivars such as Clairette Blanche.
And in the heart of the valley is Bosjes; a family-owned property that has staked its claim as the design-driven destination of the region. The Bosjes Chapel, a shimmering white roof, dreamt up by London-based architecture firm Steyn Studio, has graced design magazines worldwide.
Visa-free holiday destinations
Then, in the depths of the pandemic, Bosjes added expansive gardens. Amid the indigenous flora are a charming deli-restaurant, dubbed the Spens, and an upscale farm shop, the Winkel. Cue more striking architecture of flowing lines and fynbos-planted roofs. That was again the work of Steyn Studio, with interior design by Liam Mooney.
And it’s Mooney’s work that you’ll notice first when stepping through the front doors of the Herehuis, the eight-bedroom guest house that opened this month.
Image: Richard Holmes
Neatly melding contemporary flourishes with the rich heritage of the building, the effect is striking. Antique wall cupboards hand-carved from waboom protea and yellowwood stand alongside a roll call of décor by leading local designers. Think furniture by craftsmen such as James Mudge and Pier Rabe, and lighting by Ernst Eloff, or Dokter and Misses. On the walls, look for works by William Kentridge, Jordan Sweke and Wim Botha.
The main reception area, all exposed beams and striking chandeliers, leads through to a charming library space simply made for rainy afternoons on the couch. When the weather’s fine head for the elegant Sun Room, which gives out onto a wide pool terrace. With a heated pool allowing for a dip in the depths of winter, and plenty of sun loungers for topping up on vitamin D, it’s a fine way to while away a winelands afternoon.
Image: Claire Gunn
Beyond the pool is a compact line of new suites. The Herehuis offers eight in all, with two standard rooms set within the original manor house (date on the gable 1790) and a further six in this new wing out the back. And it’s these you really want to book, offering luxurious spaces beautifully decorated with Mooney’s deft touch. Let your eye wander over the beautiful fabrics of floral print, or perhaps to the heritage-inspired klompie brickwork that frames the wood burning stove.
“Just tell us when you want it lit, and we’ll take care of it,” we were instructed on check-in.
Of the six new suites, there are two to set your heart on. For families, number comes out tops, with a mezzanine level for the kids and a plush four-poster bed below. Both suites offer views of the extensive Bosjes estate and (snow-dusted, on my visit) Waaihoek Mountains, while a private terrace is fronted by a newly planted fynbos garden. Give it six months and it’ll be a riot of indigenous flora, with all the attendant birdlife.
Image: Richard Holmes
If you’re travelling without kids, look no further than the Honeymoon Suite. Here a small balcony elevates the views, while the bedroom stretches out to include a spacious private lounge. The bathroom is not so much en suite as in its own entire wing, with a gloriously large bath and double-shower. You’ll be tempted to spend the entire weekend indoors.
That would be a shame, though, for there are the gardens to explore and contemporary country cooking to enjoy at the Bosjes Kombuis. The estate includes a large conservancy to be explored on foot, bike or 4x4 nature drive. And though the Die Stalle spa is closed for an extensive revamp, you can still enjoy spa experiences in a dedicated treatment room within the manor house.
Image: Claire Gunn
On an estate that keeps on quietly evolving, the Bosjes Herehuis offers just one more reason to plug the Breedekloof into your GPS for that next Cape winelands escape.
