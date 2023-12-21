A friend recently told me how much she loves The Freestyle, as she can screen a sports match, series or movie pretty much anywhere — including lying in bed and watching it on the ceiling. This versatility, functionality, and ease of use is what makes The Freestyle so great. An updated, second-generation version of the portable projector is now available in South Africa and builds on everything I loved about the first generation, such as allowing you to combine the same image from two Freestyles to create an even larger composite image, and the addition of Samsung’s Gaming Hub.
The Goods
The ultimate compact, portable entertainment device
What makes this portable Freestyle (2nd gen) so great, is its versatility, functionality, and ease of use
A friend recently told me how much she loves The Freestyle, as she can screen a sports match, series or movie pretty much anywhere — including lying in bed and watching it on the ceiling. This versatility, functionality, and ease of use is what makes The Freestyle so great. An updated, second-generation version of the portable projector is now available in South Africa and builds on everything I loved about the first generation, such as allowing you to combine the same image from two Freestyles to create an even larger composite image, and the addition of Samsung’s Gaming Hub.
It’s the latter of the two that I’m most excited about — not only can you connect your console to The Freestyle via a compatible dongle but you can also stream select games from the cloud and play them anywhere with an internet connection and a power source (there is a standalone battery available for The Freestyle, or just connect it to an EcoFlow device). Combine this with the built-in smart-TV capabilities and you’ve got the ultimate compact, portable entertainment device.
R13 999.
samsung.com
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.