The Freestyle 2nd Gen.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen.
Image: Supplied

A friend recently told me how much she loves The Freestyle, as she can screen a sports match, series or movie pretty much anywhere — including lying in bed and watching it on the ceiling. This versatility, functionality, and ease of use is what makes The Freestyle so great. An updated, second-generation version of the portable projector is now available in South Africa and builds on everything I loved about the first generation, such as allowing you to combine the same image from two Freestyles to create an even larger composite image, and the addition of Samsung’s Gaming Hub.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen.
Image: Supplied

It’s the latter of the two that I’m most excited about — not only can you connect your console to The Freestyle via a compatible dongle but you can also stream select games from the cloud and play them anywhere with an internet connection and a power source (there is a standalone battery available for The Freestyle, or just connect it to an EcoFlow device). Combine this with the built-in smart-TV capabilities and you’ve got the ultimate compact, portable entertainment device.

R13 999.

samsung.com

You might also like...

Samsung's stylish Freestyle

This portable projector is a unique intersection between technology and culture
Tech & Gadgets
1 year ago

From silence to symphony: designing your perfect home audio set-up

Making music and movies come to life in a whole new way
Tech & Gadgets
1 month ago

Apple’s Vision Pro is a long-term bet on a future we may never see

Vision Pro is a long-term bet that Apple hopes will help it continue to be the world’s most valuable tech company into the next few decades
Tech & Gadgets
6 months ago

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X