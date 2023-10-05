Honor 90.
Honor 90.
Image: Supplied

Over 90% of photos are taken with smartphones, according to research by a chain of UK camera stores. This equates to about 5 billion pictures daily. Honor, now independent of Huawei, recently unveiled the Honor 90 smartphone with a 200MP camera and the most eye-friendly display on the market. While I, like many tech journalists, don’t believe a higher megapixel count equates to a better image, I’m more drawn to the Honor 90 than I would have expected.

Pulling in some nifty tricks from its flagship Magic5 Pro handset, the Honor 90 has great image software processing and killer built-in short-form video-editing tools that use AI to help you create TikTok-worthy videos. The back of the Diamond Silver edition is also very eye catching with its two-tone design. It has a quad-curved AMOLED display and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

This is arguably one of the best Android mid-range handsets released in 2023, with Honor benefitting from having full Android support plus great build quality and pricing.

Recommended retail price R14 999.

hihonor.com/za

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023
