As your constant companion, your smartphone is more than just a communication device, it's the ultimate fashion accessory. So, along with offering excellent performance and an impressive camera, it should reflect your personal style.
The Huawei nova series has been a trendsetter when it comes to seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with stylish aesthetics — and the new Huawei nova 11 Pro is no exception.
A true style statement
The design of each new model in the Huawei nova series seems to outdo the last. This is certainly true of the stunning Huawei nova 11 Pro, which features a vegan leather back, available in timeless black and a glorious shade of green. The latter is a brand new colourway that embodies the dynamism of today’s youth: it's vibrant and full of life.
The Huawei nova 11 Pro's vegan leather back is embossed with a nova monogram, which not only gives the phone a premium look akin to a luxury designer handbag, but a wonderfully tactile feel. This eco-conscious leather alternative is practical too: not only will smudgy fingerprints not show, ensuring your device always looks pristine, but it adds to the gadget's high drop resistance.
In fact, the drop resistance of the Huawei nova 11 Pro is 10 times better than the previous generation of nova series, so you'll have peace of mind knowing your phone can withstand any accidental knocks and drops. One main reason for this is that the display is protected by durable Kunlun Glass, which received the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS.
Along with head-turning good looks, the Huawei nova 11 Pro's steals the show with its mind-blowing photographic capabilities. To visually highlight its array of incredible rear cameras, these are housed within a “Super Star Orbit Ring”, a metallic design element that adds a touch of lustre to the phone's overall aesthetic.
Turn snaps into photographic masterpieces
Taking a closer look at the Huawei nova 11 Pro's rear camera set-up, it comprises a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera.
The Ultra Vision Camera's RYYB Colour Filter Array increases the amount of light entering the camera by 40% compared with a RGGB Array, boosting image clarity and detail when shooting in the dark.
This camera's innovative 10-Channel Colour Temperature Sensor is another feature that'll come in particularly handy when you’re taking photos in challenging lighting conditions: it automatically compensates for any colour imbalances, resulting in photos that look natural and lifelike.
Redefine your selfie game
Let’s move on to the front camera set-up of the Huawei nova 11 Pro, which is one of its standout features — and for good reason: it promises to redefine the selfie game.
This smartphone boasts a Front Ultra Portrait Dual Camera comprising not one, but two cameras:
- A 60MP Ultra Wide Autofocus Camera with a 100° Ultra-Wide Angle lens — perfect for taking group selfies — and a 1/2.61″ sensor that supports 4K image quality and has excellent resolution and light sensitivity.
- A 8MP Close-Up Portrait Camera that supports 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom.
This front camera system, in essence, is a tool for you to express yourself creatively and authentically. Thanks to its XD Portrait algorithm, the background is naturally blurred, making portrait shots even more striking and bringing your subject into sharper focus.
With lowlight portrait enhancement technology, it also captures and displays richer details and more authentic colours, even in poorly lit environments, carefully retaining natural skin texture and tone. Plus, there's a Makeup Restoration feature, which you can use to ensure you'll always look on point in your selfies.
Immerse yourself in a visual feast
The Huawei nova 11 Pro's 6.78″ Flawless OLED Curved Display ensures you'll be able to fully appreciate the vibrant colours in the crisp photos you've shot with it. With support for HDR photo display and AI-enhanced ultra-HD image quality, it brings every detail to life.
Moreover, it's high refresh rate (120Hz) offers a smooth and responsive touch experience whether you're answering emails, streaming videos or playing games.
100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo
Now let’s talk about the powerhouse that keeps the Huawei nova 11 Pro running: its battery.
It's equipped with a 4,500mAh battery designed to last you through the day and beyond. And, when you do need to charge it, you can do so incredibly quickly because it supports 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo 2.0.
With this, your phone can be powered to 60% in 10 minutes and fully charged in 20 minutes with the screen off. So, you'll spend less time waiting for your phone to charge and more time using it to do what you love.
To wrap it all up, the Huawei nova 11 Pro has a lot to offer. It's unique design, impressive camera capabilities, durable construction and powerful performance make it a solid choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. For more information, or to order yours today, visit the Huawei website.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.