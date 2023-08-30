As your constant companion, your smartphone is more than just a communication device, it's the ultimate fashion accessory. So, along with offering excellent performance and an impressive camera, it should reflect your personal style.

The Huawei nova series has been a trendsetter when it comes to seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with stylish aesthetics — and the new Huawei nova 11 Pro is no exception.

A true style statement

The design of each new model in the Huawei nova series seems to outdo the last. This is certainly true of the stunning Huawei nova 11 Pro, which features a vegan leather back, available in timeless black and a glorious shade of green. The latter is a brand new colourway that embodies the dynamism of today’s youth: it's vibrant and full of life.