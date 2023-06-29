The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 rear side.
The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 rear side.
Image: Supplied

I’ve never been a fan of non-Apple tablets, and even less of tablet/laptop hybrids, as they never live up to the hype. With the Asus ROG Z13 ACRNM, that’s changed. If I were to sum up this eye-catching device in one sentence it would go something like this — here is an instrument that redefines portability and interaction, making it perfect for the modern luxury consumer who values power, performance, and style.

Unlike many other tablets or tablet/ laptop hybrids that are designed to blend in, the ACRNM is designed to be noticed. Relying on its technical, tactile, streetwear- design language, German fashion brand Acronym used custom-machined aluminium, rubber holds, and reinforced corners for the frame of the device. Internally, it boasts specifications usually reserved for desktop-gaming PCs, including the latest high-end Intel central processing unit and NVIDIA graphics processing unit. ROG also add-ed an MUX Switch to ensure that you get the best possible latency and performance when gaming, as well as NVIDIA Advanced Optimus for a great graphics performance.

The Z13 ACRNM supports XG Mobile (if you want to boost your graphics even more) and sports the brand’s latest MiniLED display designed for gam-ing. This is arguably the world’s most powerful gaming and computing tablet, wrapped up in futuristic style.

R49 998.

rog.asus.com/za

You might also like...

The death of the PC is greatly exaggerated

But we need to rethink our definition and understanding of personal computers
Tech & Gadgets
2 months ago

The foldable phone revolution has fizzled

Much like the promised tablet revolution, foldable phones appear not to have delivered on their promise to create with a device that bridges the gap ...
Tech & Gadgets
2 months ago

How to turn the new Huawei MateBook D14 into a multitasking Super Device

SPONSORED | With your PC, tablet and smartphone working seamlessly together as if they were a single device, you can work more efficiently than ever ...
Tech & Gadgets
1 year ago

 From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X