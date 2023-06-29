I’ve never been a fan of non-Apple tablets, and even less of tablet/laptop hybrids, as they never live up to the hype. With the Asus ROG Z13 ACRNM, that’s changed. If I were to sum up this eye-catching device in one sentence it would go something like this — here is an instrument that redefines portability and interaction, making it perfect for the modern luxury consumer who values power, performance, and style.
Unlike many other tablets or tablet/ laptop hybrids that are designed to blend in, the ACRNM is designed to be noticed. Relying on its technical, tactile, streetwear- design language, German fashion brand Acronym used custom-machined aluminium, rubber holds, and reinforced corners for the frame of the device. Internally, it boasts specifications usually reserved for desktop-gaming PCs, including the latest high-end Intel central processing unit and NVIDIA graphics processing unit. ROG also add-ed an MUX Switch to ensure that you get the best possible latency and performance when gaming, as well as NVIDIA Advanced Optimus for a great graphics performance.
The Z13 ACRNM supports XG Mobile (if you want to boost your graphics even more) and sports the brand’s latest MiniLED display designed for gam-ing. This is arguably the world’s most powerful gaming and computing tablet, wrapped up in futuristic style.
R49 998.
rog.asus.com/za
The Goods
Asus ROG Z13 ACRNM redefines portability and interaction
This is arguably the world’s most powerful gaming and computing tablet, wrapped up in futuristic style
Image: Supplied
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.