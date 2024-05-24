Winners at the Luxe Restaurant Awards
Winners at the Luxe Restaurant Awards
Image: Supplied

The 2024 Luxe Restaurant Awards - an illustrious celebration of South Africa's finest culinary talent - happened this week at theMonument House in Franschhoek.

The announcement of La Petite Colombe as the Restaurant of the Year was among the evening's highlights. Nestled in the heart of Franschhoek, La Petite Colombe consistently dazzles with its innovative cuisine and impeccable service.

Callan Austin was honoured as Chef of the Year, a testament to his exceptional culinary prowess and dedication to his craft. Austin’s creative vision and commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark in the industry, earning him this well-deserved recognition.

The great restaurant report 2023

We pick our standouts from a field of exceptional eateries and innovative dining experiences
Food & Drink
6 months ago

Chad Fourie, founder and chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards, said of the significance of such accolades: “The Luxe Restaurant Awards play a crucial role in recognising the outstanding talent within our vibrant culinary landscape. South Africa boasts some of the most innovative and skilled chefs in the world, and these awards not only honour their achievements but also inspire the next generation of culinary artists.”

The night shone a spotlight on both emerging talent and established icons, celebrating the diversity and dynamism of South Africa's culinary landscape. 

The winners: 

African Restaurant of the Year: The Happy Uncles

Bistro of the Year: Farro Restaurant

Burger Joint of the Year: Zuney Wagyu

Cafe of the Year: Hemelhuijs

Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper

Chef of the Year: Callan Austin

Coffee Shop of the Year: Truth Coffee

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year: Club Kloof

Culinary Change Award: Wandile Mabaso

Culinary Innovation Award: Rikku O'Donnchu                  

Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Clement Pedro

Culinary Rising Star Award: Matt Van Den Berg

Family Restaurant of the Year: The Table at De Meye

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Belly of the Beast

Grillhouse of the Year: VUUR Restaurant

Hidden Gem Award: Stefan's Restaurant at Erinvale Hotel & Spa

Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Upper Union

International Restaurant of the Year: Ouzeri

Legacy Award: La Colombe

Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Club Como

New Restaurant of the Year: Mertia

Pastry Chef of the Year: Jared Melamed

People's Choice Award: Kolonaki Greek Kouzina

Pioneer Award: James Gaag

Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year: Chef Rikku at The Art of Duplicity

Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe

Restobar of the Year: The 11th Floor

Service Excellence Award: The Living Room

Street Food Restaurant of the Year: The Siba Deli

Supper Club of the Year: Tempo Luxury Restaurant

Sustainability Award: Salsify at the Roundhouse

Wine Service Award: Keize Mumba 

You might also like....

Introducing Gigi

At his first restaurant, award-winning chef Moses Moloi is serving up a personal take on contemporary SA cuisine by way of Japan, Europe and South ...
Food & Drink
1 month ago

Tang V&A crowned Africa’s Best New Restaurant, sets sites on Dubai

Before its Dubai debut, Tang’s accolade shines a spotlight on Cape Town’s culinary excellence on the global stage
Food & Drink
7 months ago

The Hot Seat: A Fyn vintage

Eight brilliant reasons why the Cape Town star has been invited to join Relais & Châteaux
Food & Drink
7 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X