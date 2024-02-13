Intended to boast seating capacity of 300 people, the restaurant’s layout will ensure that every guest can enjoy the stunning views while indulging in Marble’s open-flame cooked creations, fine wine and cocktails.
“We're excited to welcome guests to Marble Cape Town and to share our passion for great food, great views and great company,” adds Higgs. “We look forward to inviting diners to join us on this culinary journey as we raise the anchor and set sail for a new era of dining excellence in Cape Town.”
Though the opening of the establishment was first teased in 2022, the team have so far been tight lipped on what to expect from their Mother City outpost, which is set to open its doors later in 2024.
Chef David Higgs and restaurateur Gary Kyriacou’s celebrated Marble restaurant — known for its live fire-cooking, stunning décor and breathtaking views — have announced that the hotly anticipated Marble Cape Town, will be housed within the historic Union Castle Building at the V&A Waterfront.
“The addition of Marble Cape Town to our portfolio marks an exciting new chapter for our brand,” says Higgs. “We pride ourselves on selecting prime locations for our restaurants, and Marble Cape Town is no exception. The panoramic views from our top-floor venue are simply spectacular, and will offer guests an unforgettable dining experience surrounded by the beauty of Cape Town.”
Steeped in history and charm, the Union Castle Building dates back to 1919 and will be sure to provide the perfect backdrop for Marble Cape Town, with 360° views of the Cape. Featuring breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, Table Mountain and the city, the space will no doubt seamlessly blend the rich heritage of the building with the natural beauty of Cape Town and Marble’s signature style.
“Marble Cape Town represents the culmination of our vision to create a dining destination that celebrates the best of Cape Town,” says Kyriacou. “From our prime location in the Union Castle Building to our commitment to culinary excellence, Marble Cape Town embodies everything that makes this city truly special.”
