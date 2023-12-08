This wine’s deep, radiant plum colour mirrors the depth to come, with notes of sandalwood and cedar leading to satiny tannins, mineral acidity, and a hint of dark cherry and pomegranate. This is what the festive season should taste like. Having recently been awarded 93 points in the Winemag Prescient Cabernet Sauvignon Report, it’s a rare beauty that’s sure to keep on getting better with time.
Cellar-door price R250 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
The Most Festive Red: Ernie Els Major Series Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
This is what the festive season should taste like
Image: Supplied
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.