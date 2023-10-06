Wade Bales Red Blend 2020.
Wade Bales Red Blend 2020.
Image: Supplied

Merlot, shiraz, and cabernet franc are blended together to create a ripe, juicy red with notes of cranberry, plum, and cherry on the nose. On the palate, fruit and subtle spices balance sublimely with smoky, savoury notes and soft, integrated tannins. Will pair well with grilled steak, lamb, or a cheese and charcuterie platter.

R89 per bottle.

wadebales.co.za

You might also like...

Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2020 is a classic Stellenbosch beauty

This ravishing red is as elegant as it is enigmatic
Food & Drink
1 month ago

An Epicurean tale: Twenty years in the making

The brand celebrates two decades of producing fine South African Wines for the discerning palate
Food & Drink
1 month ago

A future classic (still) in the making

While alluring in its youth, a decade or more of cellaring will release Vilafonté Series M 2020's full potential
Food & Drink
4 months ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X