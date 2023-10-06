Merlot, shiraz, and cabernet franc are blended together to create a ripe, juicy red with notes of cranberry, plum, and cherry on the nose. On the palate, fruit and subtle spices balance sublimely with smoky, savoury notes and soft, integrated tannins. Will pair well with grilled steak, lamb, or a cheese and charcuterie platter.
R89 per bottle.
wadebales.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
Add this red blend to your collection
Wade Bales Red Blend 2020 will pair well with grilled steak, lamb, or a cheese and charcuterie platter
Image: Supplied
Merlot, shiraz, and cabernet franc are blended together to create a ripe, juicy red with notes of cranberry, plum, and cherry on the nose. On the palate, fruit and subtle spices balance sublimely with smoky, savoury notes and soft, integrated tannins. Will pair well with grilled steak, lamb, or a cheese and charcuterie platter.
R89 per bottle.
wadebales.co.za
You might also like...
Kanonkop Paul Sauer 2020 is a classic Stellenbosch beauty
An Epicurean tale: Twenty years in the making
A future classic (still) in the making
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.