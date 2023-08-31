Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021.
Image: Supplied

Home to four of the 10 centenarian vineyards in South Africa, Franschhoek’s picturesque wine valley has seen a consistent flow of superlative semillon. Now, four of its most celebrated winemakers have contributed their finest barrels to produce a collective knock-out, which is part of the Wade Bales Regional Series. It’s been created to showcase the best of the region’s signature style, and has a subtle hint of lemon zest with a light dusting of Franschhoek’s fertile soil on the nose. Succulent and fresh, balanced by a rich palate and the weight of a little time spent in oak, this is a wine that’s bound to turn heads and glasses.

R250 per bottle, only at wadebales.co.za.

• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
