Home to four of the 10 centenarian vineyards in South Africa, Franschhoek’s picturesque wine valley has seen a consistent flow of superlative semillon. Now, four of its most celebrated winemakers have contributed their finest barrels to produce a collective knock-out, which is part of the Wade Bales Regional Series. It’s been created to showcase the best of the region’s signature style, and has a subtle hint of lemon zest with a light dusting of Franschhoek’s fertile soil on the nose. Succulent and fresh, balanced by a rich palate and the weight of a little time spent in oak, this is a wine that’s bound to turn heads and glasses.
R250 per bottle, only at wadebales.co.za.
Drinks Cabinet
The Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021 is a collective knock-out
This is a wine that’s bound to turn heads and glasses
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.