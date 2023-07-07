French onion soup.
French onion soup.
In the world of culinary delights, few dishes can compare to the rich and comforting flavours of French onion soup. This iconic dish, with its deep brown colour and tantalising aroma, has captivated taste buds for centuries. But what is the secret behind its irresistible allure? The answer lies in the magic of browning.

It was the brilliant French scientist Louis-Camille Maillard (1878—1936) who, in 1912, unveiled the mysteries of browning. He described how amino acids and reducing sugars react when heated, resulting in the fascinating discolouration that occurs during the cooking process. This reaction would later become known as the Maillard Reaction, confirming a fact that cooks had long understood implicitly: browning equals flavour.

French onion soup beautifully exemplifies the power of browning. The star of this culinary masterpiece is the humble yellow onion, which undergoes a remarkable transformation when subjected to the gentle kiss of heat. As the onions slowly caramelise, their natural sugars break down, creating a symphony of complex flavours and aromas.

But French onion soup is not just about the onions. It is a harmonious marriage of ingredients that come together to create a truly memorable dining experience. The broth, typically made from beef or vegetable stock, provides a savoury backdrop that complements the sweetness of the caramelised onions. A splash of wine, often white or red, adds depth, a touch of acidity and complexity to the soup, elevating it to new heights of deliciousness.

One cannot discuss French onion soup without mentioning the pièce de résistance: the Gruyère cheese-topped crouton. This delightful morsel takes the soup to a whole new level of indulgence. The perfectly toasted bread, soaked in the flavourful broth, becomes a vehicle for the melted cheese, creating a gooey, umami crust that adds texture and richness to every spoonful. It is a symphony of flavours and textures that mingle in perfect harmony.

French onion soup embodies the beauty in browning. It celebrates the Maillard Reaction and the incredible transformation that occurs when heat meets ingredients. From the first caramelised onion to the last spoonful of flavourful broth, this dish captivates and satisfies. It is a testament to the brilliance of culinary science and the timeless appeal of hearty, soul-warming fare.

So, next time you find yourself craving a comforting bowl of soup, remember the magic that lies in browning. Embrace the sizzling onions, the rich broth, and the melty cheese. Indulge in the symphony of flavours and savour every spoonful. For in that simple act, you become part of a culinary tradition that spans generations — a tradition that understands the beauty and allure of browning. Bon appétit!

Ingredients:

  • 4 large onions, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 cups low-sodium beef stock
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme 
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4-6 slices of baguette
  • 1 cup grated Gruyère cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Over medium heat, melt the butter in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add the sliced onions and cook slowly until they are deep golden brown and caramelised with a jammy consistency. Be patient and stir occasionally to prevent burning during this process, which will take around 30 to 40 minutes.
  2. When the onions are caramelised, add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.
  3. Then sprinkle the flour evenly over the onions and garlic and stir to coat well. Continue cooking for another minute to get rid of the raw flour taste.
  4. Pour in the white wine and deglaze the pot, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Let the wine simmer for a couple of minutes to reduce slightly.
  5. Add the beef broth to the pot, along with the sugar, thyme and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the soup to a simmer and let it cook for about 20-30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together.
  6. While the soup is simmering, preheat your oven on the grill function. Arrange the baguette slices on a baking sheet and toast them under the grill until golden brown on both sides.
  7. Once the soup is ready, throw away the bay leaf. Ladle the soup into bowls, leaving some space for the croutons.
  8. Place a toasted baguette slice or two on top of each bowl of soup. Sprinkle a generous amount of grated Gruyère cheese over the bread, covering it completely.
  9. Place the bowls under the grill until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and lightly browned.
  10. Remove the bowls from the oven using oven mitts, as they will be hot. Let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

